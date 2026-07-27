Tanesha D. Thompson to lead Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Mid-Western Region

Mid-Western Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Tanesha D. Thompson

New regional director begins term with focus on connection, development and growth across eight states

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanesha D. Thompson has been named the Mid-Western Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, following the sorority’s 72nd Boule, held July 18-24 in Las Vegas.

As Regional Director, Thompson will lead Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Mid-Western Region, which includes graduate and undergraduate chapters in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Oklahoma. She serves as Program Director for Growing Futures Early Education Center in Overland Park, Kansas, where her work supports children, families, school readiness, health, mental health, nutrition and direct support services.

Thompson’s leadership follows years of visible service in the region and beyond, including chapter executive leadership, graduate advisor, regional coordination, international committee experience and board leadership with civic and educational organizations.

She said she intends to lead the region with transparency, accountability and care.

“I am ready to listen, ready to serve and ready to work alongside the members of the Mid-Western Region,” Thompson said. “Together, we will lead with excellence, grace and sisterly love."

Thompson said her vision centers on three priorities: connection, development, and growth. Connection means strengthening relationships so members and chapters can work together more effectively. Development means giving every member meaningful opportunities to contribute, build skills and lead. Growth means investing in members, chapters and the region’s long-term strength so each can better serve its communities.

“This region is home,” Thompson said. “I step into this role with deep gratitude and clear purpose. My commitment is to help every member feel seen, supported and connected while ensuring our chapters have the tools, training and resources they need to serve with excellence.”

During her first 100 days, Thompson said she will prioritize listening, assessment and relationship-building across the region. Her early focus will include engaging chapter leaders and members, identifying opportunities to strengthen regional communication and supporting undergraduate chapters.

“When our chapters are stronger, our communities are stronger,” Thompson said. “When our members are equipped, they can lead more boldly, serve more deeply and build partnerships that last. That is the kind of forward momentum I want us to create together.” Professionally, Thompson has spent more than 25 years in education, with significant work in early childhood education.

Thompson, a member of Mu Omega Chapter in Kansas City, Kansas, was initiated through Alpha Rho Chapter at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Her Alpha Kappa Alpha leadership experience includes service as President, Vice President, Hostess, Graduate Advisor and member of the International Program Committee from 2018 to 2022. She also has led chapter, regional and service initiatives focused on education, scholarship, fundraising, sisterly relations, membership, standards and community service.

About ​​Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Mid-Western Region

The Mid-Western Region of About ​​Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® includes graduate and undergraduate chapters in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Oklahoma. Through local chapters, regional initiatives and community partnerships, the region supports service, leadership development, education, scholarship, civic engagement and programs that strengthen communities.

​​Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® is comprised of more than 380,000 initiated members in more than 1,096 graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 13 nations and territories including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Led by International President & CEO Charletta Wilson Jacks of Atlanta, GA, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, often is hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.”

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