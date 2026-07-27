Department of Revenue announces short service disruption for July 28

The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Salem office and all its contact centers will be temporarily closed for an all-staff event, 2:30–3:30 p.m., on July 28.

The department’s five regional offices, in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, Medford, and Portland, will remain open during this time.

The department’s contact centers and the Salem office, located at 955 Center Street NE in Salem, will re-open to serve customers after the all-agency event.

Customers will still be able to use the Salem office drop box, for clearly labeled payments (other than cash) and tax forms that are deposited in sealed envelopes, during the temporary closure.

Customers who need contact center support or who may need to make in-person payments or seek in-person services at the department’s Salem Office the afternoon of July 28 should plan ahead for the one-hour closure.

The department’s website and Revenue Online will experience no disruption during this time. For more information on how to contact the department, visit its website.