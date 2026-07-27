HRIZN Partners with JATO Dynamics to Ground AI-Generated Automotive Content in Authoritative Vehicle Data

Hrizn Content OS integrates with JATO Dynamics JATO Integrates with Hrizn AI-native Content OS

The unprecedented partnership brings JATO’s rich, verified vehicle specifications and pricing data to HRIZN's AI content platform.

This partnership reflects how trusted data and responsible AI can work together to raise the standard for automotive content.” — Katie Burke, Manager, North American Accounts, JATO Dynamics

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The unprecedented partnership brings JATO’s rich, verified vehicle specifications and pricing data to HRIZN's AI content platform, a pioneering integration helping dealerships eliminate the inaccuracies and compliance risks that come from general-purpose AI. HRIZN, the AI-native content and marketing platform built for automotive dealerships, today announced a partnership with JATO Dynamics, a global authority in automotive data and intelligence . Under the agreement, HRIZN will integrate JATO's specification and pricing data directly into its platform through JATO as a Service (JaaS) API access, using it as an authoritative factual layer for the dealer-facing content its customers create every day.The partnership addresses one of the most pressing problems in applied AI for automotive retail: accuracy. General-purpose large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are trained largely on public web sources, where vehicle information is inconsistent, outdated, or conflated across model years, trims, and markets. When dealerships rely on these tools to produce vehicle descriptions, comparisons, and model pages, they risk publishing specifications and pricing that are confidently stated, yet factually incorrect. In a regulated retail environment, those inaccuracies are not just embarrassing, they create real advertising and compliance exposure for dealers.HRIZN's approach is different. Rather than trusting a model's memory, HRIZN grounds every relevant output in structured, authoritative data. By passing verified JATO specifications and pricing to its content-generation systems as trusted reference at the moment content is created, HRIZN dramatically reduces hallucinations and ensures that the specs and figures a dealership publishes are accurate, current, and defensible."AI without authoritative data is just a confident guess," said David Gruhin, Co-Founder and CEO of HRIZN. "It has been a genuine pleasure to work with the team at JATO Dynamics to get here. They understood exactly what we were building and were true partners throughout. The future of automotive content is not about choosing between AI and accuracy, it is about fusing them. With JATO's data grounding our platform, dealers get the speed and scale of AI with the precision and trust of the industry's gold-standard vehicle data. I am incredibly excited to keep pushing the frontier of what responsible, data-grounded AI can do for automotive retail, and to help set the standard for how this technology should be built."Why this matters for dealershipsFor dealers, the value is straightforward. Content produced through HRIZN with JATO data behind it is:● Accurate: specifications and pricing reflect authoritative source data, not the averaged guesses of a general-purpose model.● Compliant: reducing spec and pricing errors reduces the advertising and disclosure risk that comes with publishing incorrect vehicle information.● Scalable: dealers get the throughput of AI-generated content without sacrificing the trust their customers and regulators expect.● Consistent: the same authoritative data grounds content across websites, email, social, and other dealer marketing channels.A forward-thinking approach to AI and proprietary dataThe partnership also reflects a deliberate choice by JATO Dynamics to engage with AI thoughtfully rather than avoid it. At a moment when many data owners are still hesitant about how their proprietary information should interact with AI systems, JATO worked collaboratively with HRIZN to define a framework that protects the integrity and value of its data while enabling exactly the kind of responsible, inference-time use that modern content platforms require."JATO's willingness to lean into this space, and to do it in a way that safeguards their data while empowering our customers, is precisely the kind of forward thinking the industry needs," Gruhin added. "They did not treat AI as a threat to be walled off. They treated it as a capability to be enabled correctly. That mindset made this partnership possible."Raising the Standard for Automotive Content“As automotive retail becomes increasingly digital and AI-driven, the quality of the underlying data matters more than ever,” said Katie Burke at JATO Dynamics. “HRIZN selected JATO because of the depth, accuracy and reliability of our vehicle specification and pricing data. Our approach to AI is deliberate: we are embracing its potential where it can create value, while applying clear policies and controls that protect our data, our customers and the integrity of the outputs it supports. This partnership reflects how trusted data and responsible AI can work together to raise the standard for automotive content.● Katie Burke, Manager, North American Accounts, JATO DynamicsAbout HRIZNHRIZN is an AI-native Content Operating System - The organic marketing platform built specifically for automotive dealerships. HRIZN helps dealership marketing teams create accurate, engaging, and search-optimized content at scale, from vehicle descriptions and model pages to comparisons, research content, and social and email marketing, all grounded in authoritative data. By combining advanced AI with trusted vehicle information, HRIZN enables dealerships to capture first-party traffic on their own websites and channels while maintaining the accuracy and compliance their business depends on. Learn more at hrizn.io.About JATO DynamicsJATO Dynamics is a global leader in automotive intelligence, providing the most timely, accurate, and comprehensive vehicle specification, pricing, and market data available. For decades, automakers, dealers, and industry stakeholders around the world have relied on JATO's data to make critical decisions with confidence. Learn more at jato.com.Media ContactsJATO DynamicsDrithi CharmannaDrithi.Charmanna@jato.com

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