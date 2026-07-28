KBF Design Gallery Wins Three 2026 Central Florida Favorites Awards from the Orlando Sentinel, Including Two Gold

The KBF Design Gallery showroom in Maitland, Florida. Orlando Sentinel readers named the design-build firm a 2026 Central Florida Favorite, awarding it Gold for Remodeler/Contractor and Kitchen & Bath Remodeler and Silver for Interior Design. Sibling co-owners Ashley Sheaffer (left) and Adam Vellequette of KBF Design Gallery, named a 2026 Central Florida Favorite by Orlando Sentinel readers.

Maitland design-to-build firm named Central Florida's favorite Remodeler/Contractor and Kitchen & Bath Remodeler, with a Silver honor for Interior Design

Winning Gold as both Remodeler/Contractor and Kitchen & Bath Remodeler, and Silver in Interior Design, is a reflection of our entire team's craftsmanship and care.” — Adam Vellequette, Co-Owner

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBF Design Gallery , the Maitland-based high-end residential remodeling and design firm, has won three 2026 Central Florida Favorites awards presented by the Orlando Sentinel, earning Gold for Remodeler/Contractor, Gold for Kitchen & Bath Remodeler, and Silver for Interior Design Firm. The winners were announced in a special full-color Central Florida Favorites publication inserted in the Sunday, July 26th edition of the Orlando Sentinel.The Central Florida Favorites program is the Orlando Sentinel's annual community-choice competition, in which readers across the region nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses. Votes are tabulated by an independent third party, and winners are recognized across categories spanning home and garden, dining, health and beauty, real estate, and professional services.Because the awards are decided by public vote rather than an internal panel, they reflect the direct preference of Central Florida homeowners — the clients KBF Design Gallery serves across Orlando, Winter Park, Windermere, Baldwin Park, Lake Mary, Maitland, and the surrounding communities.A clean sweep of the region's remodeling categoriesWinning Gold in both Remodeler/Contractor and Kitchen & Bath Remodeler recognizes KBF Design Gallery's core work: full-scale kitchen and bathroom remodels, whole-home renovations, additions, custom homes, and outdoor living spaces built for Central Florida's design-conscious homeowners. The Silver award for Interior Design Firm reflects the firm's growing design practice, including its newest studio line.Quotes from KBF Design Gallery's co-ownersAshley Sheaffer and Adam Vellequette are the sibling co-owners of KBF Design Gallery."Being voted Central Florida's favorite by the community we serve means more to us than any award we could win on paper," said Ashley Sheaffer, co-owner of KBF Design Gallery. "Every kitchen, bathroom, and home we design starts with listening to the family who lives there. To have our neighbors across Central Florida vote for us — twice in Gold — tells us those relationships are being felt. We're deeply grateful to every client who trusted us with their home.""Winning Gold as both Remodeler/Contractor and Kitchen & Bath Remodeler, and Silver in Interior Design, is a reflection of our entire team's craftsmanship and care," said Adam Vellequette, co-owner of KBF Design Gallery. "These recognitions come directly from the people of Central Florida, which is exactly what makes them meaningful. We share this honor with our designers, project managers, and trade partners who bring these homes to life every day — and it motivates us as we continue to grow."About KBF Design GalleryKBF Design Gallery is a high-end residential remodeling and interior design firm based in Maitland, Florida, serving Orlando and Central Florida. The firm specializes in custom kitchens custom bathrooms , whole-home remodels, additions, custom homes, outdoor kitchens, and interior design. Founded and led by sibling co-owners Ashley Sheaffer and Adam Vellequette, KBF Design Gallery is known for refined, personalized design and full-service project delivery for homeowners across Winter Park, Windermere, Baldwin Park, Lake Mary, Maitland, and the greater Orlando area, as well as New Smyrna and Ponce Inlet.

KBF Design Gallery - Your Central Florida Remodeling Destination

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