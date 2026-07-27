Top 20 U.S. cities for bed bug treatment spray purchases based on 12 months of customer data from Premo Guard. Full report at premoguard.com/pages/bed-bug-city-ranking

Covington, LA tops Premo Guard's bed bug ranking based on purchase data, not exterminator dispatches. https://www.premoguard.com/pages/bed-bug-city-ranking

Every year, pest control companies publish bed bug rankings that really just tell you where their offices are, Our data shows where real people are dealing with the problem themselves.” — Jake Nissan, CEO of Premo Guard

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covington, Louisiana Tops National Bed Bug Hot Spot List — Based on Real Customer Purchase Data, Not Exterminator Dispatch LogsPremo Guard’s first-ever report analyzes 12 months of natural bed bug treatment spray purchases across 1,000+ U.S. cities, revealing surprising hotspots traditional pest control rankings miss entirelyPremo Natural Products LLC, maker of Premo Guard plant-based pest control sprays, today released its inaugural 2026 Bed Bug Hot Spot Report , ranking the top 20 U.S. cities where consumers are actively purchasing natural bed bug treatment sprays.Unlike annual bed bug rankings published by national pest control companies — which are based on where those companies dispatch technicians — Premo Guard’s report analyzes actual customer purchase data from orders shipped directly to homes across more than 1,000 American cities over the past 12 months.Covington, Louisiana, a city of roughly 11,000 on New Orleans’ Northshore, ranked #1. The list includes a mix of major metros and smaller communities that never appear on traditional pest control rankings:Rank City State#1 Covington, Louisiana#2 Ridgway, Pennsylvania#3 Acworth, Georgia#4 Idaho City, Idaho#5 San Diego, California#6 San Antonio, Texas#7 Chicago, Illinois#8 Houston, Texas#9 San Francisco, California#10 Brooklyn, New York#11 Saint Paul, Minnesota#12 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania#13 Porter Ranch, California#14 Los Angeles California#15 Lakeland, Florida#16 Suitland, Maryland#17 Indianapolis, Indiana#18 Baton Rouge, Louisiana#19 Astoria, Oregon#20 Fairgrove, Michigan“Every year, pest control companies publish bed bug rankings that really just tell you where their offices are,” said Jake Nissan, CEO of Premo Guard. “Our data shows where real people are dealing with the problem themselves. Covington, Louisiana at number one? Ridgway, Pennsylvania at number two? You’ll never see those on an exterminator’s list, but our customers there are buying in volume.”Key findings from the report include:• The South dominates, accounting for 9 of the top 20 cities, with Louisiana claiming both the #1 and #18 spots• California placed 4 cities in the top 20 — more than any other state• Nearly a third of the cities on the list have populations under 50,000 — communities invisible to traditional pest control rankings• The data captures a growing "DIY" trend: consumers treating infestations with natural, plant-based treatment sprays without needing to call an exterminatorPremo Guard’s Bed Bug Killer Spray is university-tested at the University of Florida and Virginia Tech with a 100% kill rate against bed bugs. The plant-based formula is stain-free, scent-free, and safe for use around children and pets.The full report with regional analysis and methodology is available at https://www.premoguard.com/pages/bed-bug-city-ranking Premo Guard natural bed bug treatment sprays are available on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com, and at www.premoguard.com About Premo Guard: Premo Natural Products LLC manufactures plant-based pest control sprays sold nationwide through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com, Chewy.com, and direct at www.premoguard.com . Founded in 2016, the company has achieved consecutive years of growth and serves customers in all 50 states.

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