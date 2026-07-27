National Treasury and COGTA brief media on the temporary withholding of municipal equitable share transfers, 28 Jul

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will hold a joint media briefing on the temporary withholding of Municipal Equitable Share transfers.

The Municipal Equitable Share is an unconditional allocation made to municipalities in terms of the Constitution and the annual Division of Revenue Act. It is intended to support municipalities in performing their constitutional functions and to assist them in providing basic services to communities, particularly poor and vulnerable households.

On 7 July 2026, National Treasury announced the temporary withholding of the July 2026 Municipal Equitable Share transfers to 69 municipalities across all nine provinces. The decision followed persistent and serious non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and related regulations, despite previous support, guidance and engagements provided to municipalities.

The briefing will provide an update on the matter. Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Time: 11:30

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

Live-streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media are requested to RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Tabby Tsengiwe

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of Finance

Cell: 082 885 6066

Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of COGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

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