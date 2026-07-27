MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela calls on families of deceased operators to apply for transfer of operating licences

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is calling on families of deceased public transport operators, including minibus and metered taxi operators, to come forward and apply for the transfer of valid operating licences to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This call follows numerous attempts by the Department to reach out to clients and applicants to submit outstanding documentation or collect approved operating licences.

The transfer of an operating licence is a statutory requirement that safeguards the integrity of the public transport regulatory system while protecting the rights of operators, commuters and beneficiaries.

To support applicants, the Department has established a Public Transport Women’s Help Desk, a central hub for support, advocacy, information and redress.

Located in central Johannesburg, the Help Desk provides step-by-step guidance throughout the application process.

The facility offers legal and compliance support aligned with sector legislation, access to training opportunities, business development resources and assistance with reporting abuse.

It also assists in resolving disputes and challenges related to licence transfers, renewals, amendments and rectifications.

The Public Transport Women’s Help Desk is situated at the corner of Village Main Road and Loveday Street in Wemmer, opposite the JMPD offices in central Johannesburg, and can be contacted on 011 355 7484 during office hours.

What you need to apply

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Help Desk and bring the following:

IDs of both the current licence holder and the new applicant, or company documents, if applicable

A valid operating licence or copy

Proof of tax compliance from SARS

A Letter of Authority or Executorship

An affidavit confirming the transfer

Association letter for minibus taxi operators

A non-refundable application fee of R600 per vehicle

Additional documents for deceased estates

Where the licence holder has passed away, applicants must also provide:

Death certificate

Letter of Executorship or Authority

ID of the executor or authorised representative

Affidavit confirming intention to transfer

Marriage certificate, if applicable

Proof that the operating licence is still in use, where applicable

Vehicle documents submitted after approval

Once the application has been approved, the following will be required:

Vehicle registration papers

Certificate of Fitness

Valid SARS clearance, where applicable

Clients are encouraged to have the deceased family member’s ID number available to facilitate verification and assistance.

Additionally, applications must be completed and signed in the presence of an authorised official.

“We encourage clients and applicants to seize this opportunity by visiting the Public Transport Women’s Help Desk for guidance, advice and support throughout this process,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Enquiries:

Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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