MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela calls on families of deceased operators to apply for transfer of operating licences
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is calling on families of deceased public transport operators, including minibus and metered taxi operators, to come forward and apply for the transfer of valid operating licences to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
This call follows numerous attempts by the Department to reach out to clients and applicants to submit outstanding documentation or collect approved operating licences.
The transfer of an operating licence is a statutory requirement that safeguards the integrity of the public transport regulatory system while protecting the rights of operators, commuters and beneficiaries.
To support applicants, the Department has established a Public Transport Women’s Help Desk, a central hub for support, advocacy, information and redress.
Located in central Johannesburg, the Help Desk provides step-by-step guidance throughout the application process.
The facility offers legal and compliance support aligned with sector legislation, access to training opportunities, business development resources and assistance with reporting abuse.
It also assists in resolving disputes and challenges related to licence transfers, renewals, amendments and rectifications.
The Public Transport Women’s Help Desk is situated at the corner of Village Main Road and Loveday Street in Wemmer, opposite the JMPD offices in central Johannesburg, and can be contacted on 011 355 7484 during office hours.
What you need to apply
Applicants are encouraged to visit the Help Desk and bring the following:
- IDs of both the current licence holder and the new applicant, or company documents, if applicable
- A valid operating licence or copy
- Proof of tax compliance from SARS
- A Letter of Authority or Executorship
- An affidavit confirming the transfer
- Association letter for minibus taxi operators
- A non-refundable application fee of R600 per vehicle
Additional documents for deceased estates
Where the licence holder has passed away, applicants must also provide:
- Death certificate
- Letter of Executorship or Authority
- ID of the executor or authorised representative
- Affidavit confirming intention to transfer
- Marriage certificate, if applicable
- Proof that the operating licence is still in use, where applicable
Vehicle documents submitted after approval
Once the application has been approved, the following will be required:
- Vehicle registration papers
- Certificate of Fitness
- Valid SARS clearance, where applicable
Clients are encouraged to have the deceased family member’s ID number available to facilitate verification and assistance.
Additionally, applications must be completed and signed in the presence of an authorised official.
“We encourage clients and applicants to seize this opportunity by visiting the Public Transport Women’s Help Desk for guidance, advice and support throughout this process,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.
Enquiries:
Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
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