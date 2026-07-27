Trade, Industry and Competition on SA exporters securing trade leads in Angola

As the curtain comes down on the Feira Internacional de Angola (FILDA), which took place in Luanda from 21 to 26 July 2026, the South African business delegation is returning home with a bag full of promising trade leads. The businesspeople, who received support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC), showcased their proudly South African products and services at the exhibition and registered promising trade leads with potential to translate into business opportunities.

The exporters represent the agro-processing, steel and metal fabrication, engineering and mining, and chemicals sectors.

The owner of La RicMal Wines, Mr Malcolm Green said he received a positive response from importers and distributors from the Angolan market, which he attributed to the quality, pricing and packaging of his products.

“We received a good response from importers and distributors based on the quality of the product, the price and the packaging. There are also businesses operating in Angola that serve markets beyond the country’s borders, including neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Namibia who showed interest in doing business with us. This creates an opportunity for products to enter Angola and subsequently move into other regional markets,” he said.

“My experience from FILDA is that the opportunity for South African businesses is now. FILDA has grown, and there is a clear appetite among the international business community to invest in Africa. I see Angola as a gateway, with FILDA serving as an important conduit for South African businesses seeking to access other African markets,” he said.

Johannesburg-based steel fabrication company InfraPower Engineering used its participation at FILDA 2026 to explore new export opportunities, partnerships and collaborations across Africa and international markets.

According to the Managing Director of InfraPower, Mr Rakgomo Maetje, the company has engaged with potential clients and collaborators from Angola, Zimbabwe, India and other countries represented at the exhibition. It has also held discussions with the Chamber of Commerce in Angola, which highlighted potential future projects, including transmission projects that could create opportunities for the company.

“The exhibition generated strong interest in our products, with visitors making inquiries and requesting pricing on some of the offerings. We are pleased that we participated and look forward to engaging further with the clients and potential clients we have met,” said Rakgomo.

Lizwile Engineering was targeting strategic partnerships and new export opportunities in Angola, with a focus on supporting the country’s infrastructure, mining, energy and oil and gas sectors. According to the Executive Director of Lizwile Engineering, Ms Nomagugu Mvelase, the company has established relationships with several companies in Angola during the exhibition and is exploring further collaboration with South African companies participating in the delegation.

“We are also pursuing opportunities in other African markets, including Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya. Our technical expertise and experience in delivering projects under challenging conditions positions us to contribute meaningfully to infrastructure development across the continent,” said Mvelase.

According to the Director of Sales and Marketing at TLT-Turbo Africa, Mr Vusi Madlopha, TLT Turbo Africa is exploring opportunities in Angola’s growing oil and gas and mining sectors, with a particular focus on refinery upgrades and the development of underground mining operations.

Madlopha said engaging with local markets provided an opportunity for businesses to learn about the languages and cultures that drive business in different African countries. “We believe it is a good opportunity for us to be here now and establish our structure with the local agents we have identified so that we can exploit the business opportunities in this country,” added Madlopha.

The Founder and Brand Development Executive of the Eastern Cape-based Analit Africa Consumer Brands, the manufacturers of cooking oil, Mr Lungisa Lutshaba said the participation at FILDA 2026 has opened significant opportunities for partnerships, distribution and investment as the company explores expanding its products into the Angolan market.

“We have identified potential distributors and partners interested in establishing relationships and investing in the business. We also engaged with representatives from a major bank, who requested a business plan, while major retailers and packaging companies expressed interest in further discussions,” said Lutshaba.

Over 2 000 visitors were recorded at the South African pavilion, with 82 trade leads gathered by the companies, 341 buyers met with the companies, and 55 business-to-business meetings were facilitated at the South African pavilion.

The trade exhibition forms part of the government’s efforts to actively shape export markets by expanding opportunities for South African companies and improving the effectiveness of export promotion measures across the African continent.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: 012 394 1643

Cell: 079 508 3457

WhatsApp: 074 299 8512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za or Mediarelations@thedtic.gov.za

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