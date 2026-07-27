MEC Anroux Marais condemns attack on a couple at Neethlingshof Farm in Stellenbosch

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, condemns the brutal attack on a farming couple at Neethlingshof Farm on Polkadraai Road, Stellenbosch, on the evening of 24 July 2026.

According to reports, the husband and wife were confronted in their home by three armed assailants wearing balaclavas and armed with crowbars. The attackers violently assaulted the couple before stealing items from the residence. Both victims sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital, with the husband reportedly undergoing emergency surgery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We wish both victims a full and speedy recovery.

Minister Marais said, “This was a cruel and senseless act of violence. No person should have to endure such brutality in the safety of their own home. Those responsible must be identified, arrested, prosecuted and, if convicted, receive sentences that reflect the gravity of these crimes.”

“I urge the South African Police Service (SAPS) to utilise every available investigative and intelligence resource to track down those responsible and ensure that they are brought before the courts without delay. Violent criminals cannot be allowed to operate with impunity”, Minister Marais added.

“An attack on a farmer or farm worker is not merely an attack on an individual or a family. It is an attack on South Africa's food security and the livelihoods that sustain our economy and communities. Our agricultural sector is the cornerstone of the Western Cape's economy. Those who target our farming communities threaten not only lives but also the security and resilience of our rural economy”, Minister Marais said.

The Western Cape Government remains firmly committed to improving safety in rural communities through its Rural Safety Strategy, spearheaded by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture working in partnership with the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety, SAPS, municipalities, organised agriculture, neighbourhood and farm watch structures, Community Policing Forums, and the broader farming community.

Minister Marais said, “This incident once again underscores the urgent need for greater collaboration, improved intelligence sharing, enhanced policing capacity and the allocation of additional policing resources to rural communities to strengthen crime prevention and improve policing outcomes.

“I call on rural communities, and all members of the agricultural community to remain vigilant and continue working closely with law enforcement agencies. Report suspicious persons, unfamiliar vehicles, or unusual activities immediately to SAPS or local rural safety structures. Timely reporting, information sharing, and strong partnerships between communities and law enforcement remain the most effective tools in preventing crime and bringing perpetrators to justice”, Minister Marais concluded.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is urged to come forward and report it through the following official channels:

SAPS Crime Stop (toll-free): 08600 10111

MySAPS Mobile Application (available free on Android and iOS devices, allowing residents to anonymously submit crime tip-offs directly to SAPS)

Enquiries:

Kurt Nefdt

Acting MLO to Minister Anroux Marais

Cell: 084 285 1975

E-mail: Kurt.Nefdt@westerncape.gov.za

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