Police arrest suspect for attempted murder of MK Party Ilembe District Secretary and her husband

The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the attempted murder of MK Party Ilembe District Secretary, Ms Zanele Mbhamali, and her husband.

The suspect, Velile Ntshangase, 27, from Mahlabathini, appeared before the Ndwedwe District Court on 27 July 2026 on two counts of attempted murder. The matter was remanded to 3 August 2026 for the accused to secure legal representation.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred on 23 June 2026 at approximately 22:30. It is alleged that Ms Mbhamali and her husband were travelling home along Road P100 towards Ndwedwe when unknown suspects opened fire on their vehicle.

Members of the KZN Political Killings Task Team received the docket on 10 July 2026 and immediately commenced investigations, which led to the arrest of Ntshangase.

Further investigations revealed that a second suspect linked to the case was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence on 29 June 2026 after returning home from work. Investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

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