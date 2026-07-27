MEC Anroux Marais welcomes arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Sinovuyo Dyokwe

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has welcomed the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of DA Du Noon Candidate Councillor, Ms Sinovuyo Dyokwe.

The arrest, effected through a joint intelligence-driven operation by the South African Police Service's Serious Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) detectives and the Special Task Force, is a significant breakthrough in what appears to be a calculated act of violence linked to extortion.

Minister Marais said, “I commend the members of the South African Police Service who worked tirelessly to track down this suspect. Their determination has brought investigators one step closer to ensuring that justice is served for Ms Dyokwe, her family and the community.”

However, this arrest must mark the beginning of bringing this entire extortion grouping to justice.

“I urge the SAPS to fully utilise all available intelligence capabilities to identify, trace and arrest every individual linked to this alleged mastermind, and to eradicate these criminal syndicates once and for all. Those who work together to intimidate, terrorise and murder innocent residents in order to expand their criminal extortion enterprises must be dismantled in their entirety,” she continued.

Organised extortion syndicates pose a direct threat to the safety of our communities, businesses, public representatives and the rule of law. We must send a clear and unequivocal message that this level of criminality will not be tolerated. Those responsible will be relentlessly pursued, arrested and prosecuted.

“I also appeal to every business owner and community member not to remain silent if they are subjected to extortion, intimidation or demands for ‘protection money’. Early reporting allows law enforcement agencies to intervene before threats escalate into violence or murder. Every report can assist investigators to identify syndicates, protect victims, and prevent further loss of life,” Minister Marais concluded.

Residents are encouraged to report extortion or criminal activity through the following official channels:

National SAPS Anti-Extortion Hotline: 0800 911 011 (anonymous reporting)

SAPS Crime Stop (toll-free): 08600 10111

City of Cape Town Anonymous Tip-off Line: 021 480 7700

MySAPS Mobile Application (available free on Android and iOS devices, allowing residents to anonymously submit crime tip-offs directly to SAPS)

Enquiries:

Kurt Nefdt

Acting MLO to Minister Anroux Marais

Cell: 084 285 1975

E-mail: Kurt.Nefdt@westerncape.gov.za

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