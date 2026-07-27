Employment and Labour invites comments on Draft Reviewed Code of Good Practice on the preparation, monitoring and implementation of the Employment Equity Plan

The Department of Employment and Labour is inviting stakeholders and interested parties to comment on the Draft Reviewed Code of Good Practice on the Preparation and Implementation of the Employment Equity (EE) Plan.

The invitation for public comment will be for 60 days from the date of publication on 24 July 2026. The code deals with aspects such as its objectives, the application, its purpose and rational of the EE Plan, legal framework, structure of the EE Plan, process for preparation, implementation and monitoring, development of the EE Plan and reporting.

The Code provides guidelines to designated employers, those who employ 50 or more employees, and their employees on good practice for the preparation, implementation and monitoring of an employment equity plan as required by the Employment Equity Act, No. 55 of 1998 (EEA), as amended, and its Regulations.

It also provides guidelines to employers and employees to consider and apply appropriately to their workplace circumstances.

This Code applies to all designated employers that are required to, in consultation with representative trade union(s) or its employees, or employee representatives, prepare, implement and monitor the EE Plan in terms of the EEA, as amended, and its Regulations.

The Code is issued in terms of section 54 of the EEA and must be read in conjunction with other Codes issued in terms of the Act, all relevant labour legislation, the Constitution and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act.

All public comments must be in writing and forwarded to:

Christina.Lehlokoa@labour.gov.za

Tsholofelo.Ndlovu@labour.gov.za

Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

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