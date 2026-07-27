President Cyril Ramaphosa accedes to investigating director’s resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 12(8)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998 accepted the request by Adv Andrea Johnson, the Investigating Director of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), to vacate office with immediate effect.

The President’s agreement follows a recommendation by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, and supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi, that Adv Johnson’s request be granted.

Adv Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and President Ramaphosa.



President Ramaphosa thanked Adv Johnson for her years of service in the NPA and as the head of IDAC. The President assures the leadership and staff of the NPA of government’s unwavering support for its work in the fight against crime and corruption.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

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