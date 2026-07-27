Modern Corrections Runs on Connected Infrastructure: Securus Technologies Advances the Future of Corrections at ACA

Securus Technologies

For over 30 years, Securus has helped correctional agencies modernize operations with technology that strengthens safety, efficiency, visibility, and outcomes.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Correctional agencies today face increasing pressure to improve safety, strengthen investigations, expand programming, and operate more efficiently amid persistent staffing and budget challenges. At the American Correctional Association (ACA) 156th Congress of Correction and Correctional Exposition, July 30–August 2 in Pittsburgh, Securus Technologies will engage correctional leaders on how connected technology infrastructure can reduce complexity, improve operational performance, strengthen safety, and support better outcomes.For more than 30 years, Securus has helped agencies modernize communications, investigations, operations, and programming through technology built specifically for correctional environments. Its integrated platform brings together communications, mobility, investigative intelligence, education, and operational insights in a connected ecosystem designed to help agencies operate more efficiently and effectively.Backed by national scale, deep workflow integration, and decades of corrections expertise, Securus helps agencies modernize with confidence. Continued investment in secure infrastructure and innovation enables the company to support correctional environments ranging from local facilities to some of the nation's largest systems while delivering the operational reliability agencies depend onTechnology Has Become Operating InfrastructureCorrectional technology has become essential operational infrastructure. Beyond communications, agencies increasingly rely on connected networks, devices, intelligence tools, education platforms, and operational systems to improve safety, efficiency, accountability, and outcomes.As demands grow around staffing, visibility, and reentry, agencies need technology that works as a unified ecosystem rather than a collection of standalone products. Built specifically for correctional environments, Securus combines purpose-built infrastructure, integrated platforms, and deep corrections expertise to help agencies modernize with confidence and support their evolving needs over time.One Ecosystem. Built Around How Facilities Actually Operate.As corrections leaders come together at ACA, Securus provides firsthand insight into how a connected corrections ecosystem helps agencies modernize the core functions that drive facility performance, from communications and officer mobility to investigative intelligence, education, and operational visibility.Featured demonstrations include:• EVOTABTablets: A purpose-built corrections technology platform that transforms fragmented services into modern, connected infrastructure. Built on flexible LTE, Wi-Fi, and hybrid deployment models, EVOTAB enables secure access to communications, education, workforce development, and rehabilitative programming while helping agencies simplify administration, expand access to services, and modernize operations. Partner facilities have reported a 22% reduction in infractions following secure tablet deployment.• Officer T80: A secure mobile device purpose-built for corrections professionals that consolidates critical staff tools into a single platform, helping officers access information more efficiently, reduce administrative burden, and respond more effectively in dynamic operating environments.• OmniLensInvestigative Intelligence: A unified intelligence platform that brings together communications, investigative insights, and risk indicators to help agencies identify threats earlier, strengthen investigations, improve coordination, and support more informed operational decisions.• Securus One: The secure infrastructure layer that connects communications, intelligence, operational workflows, and daily services across the correctional environment. By integrating people, services, and systems into a single platform, Securus One helps agencies reduce complexity, improve visibility, and create a scalable foundation for future innovation.These solutions move agencies beyond fragmented technologies and disconnected vendors toward a more connected operating environment. Because they are designed to work together on a common infrastructure, agencies gain greater visibility, reduce operational complexity, and create a more scalable foundation for future modernization.Secure Connectivity Built Around Agency NeedsBecause no two correctional environments are alike, Securus offers flexible deployment models, including LTE, Wi Fi, and hybrid solutions, that align with each agency's infrastructure, security requirements, and operating environment. Whether serving a county jail or a statewide system, Securus helps agencies expand secure access, improve visibility, and modernize on their terms.Visibility That Drives Better DecisionsSafety, accountability, and operational performance depend on timely, actionable insight. Securus embeds visibility into everyday workflows, helping administrators and investigators monitor activity, identify risks, strengthen investigations, and make more informed decisions.The result is greater operational awareness, stronger outcomes, and more efficient use of resources across the facility.“For more than three decades, Securus has helped agencies modernize how facilities operate. Today, we are helping shape the future of connected corrections by bringing secure communications, mobility, investigations, programming, and operational intelligence into one integrated ecosystem designed around each agency’s needs,” said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO & President, Securus Technologies. “Our scale allows us to continually invest in the infrastructure, security, innovation, and operational expertise that help agencies modernize with confidence. As technology becomes increasingly central to safety, operations, and rehabilitation, we remain focused on helping customers build safer, more efficient, and more adaptable environments that can evolve alongside the needs of modern corrections.”About Securus TechnologiesSecurus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips more than 1,800 correctional agencies with a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions that enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Securus helps agencies bring communications, intelligence, mobility, education, monitoring, and operational visibility together in one integrated ecosystem that improves safety, efficiency, and outcomes. Through purpose-built infrastructure, extensive corrections expertise, and continuous investment in innovation, Securus helps agencies modernize how corrections work while supporting successful reentry and stronger communities.

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