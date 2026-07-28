Plain & Pixel Commits to Full Client Ownership of Every Website and SaaS Build

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New Delhi web development agency publishes a no-lock-in policy: clients own all source code, documentation and credentials, with no retainer required.

You can tell what a web development agency actually sells by what happens when a client tries to leave.” — Devansh Chaubey, Founder, Plain & Pixel

NOIDA, UP, INDIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plain & Pixel, a website development company and SaaS product studio based in India, has formalised a client ownership policy under which businesses retain complete rights to every system the agency builds — including source code, documentation, hosting credentials, and standard operating procedures — with no retainer required to continue running it.The policy responds to a structural problem in custom website development and business software: many organisations discover after launch that they cannot modify, migrate, or maintain their own product without returning to the vendor who built it.The dependency problem in web development servicesA business commissioning a corporate website or a custom application typically receives a working product and very little else. Source code sits in an agency repository. Content management is locked behind a proprietary layer. Documentation, where it exists, is thin. The result is a functioning asset the client does not meaningfully control."You can tell what a web development agency actually sells by what happens when a client tries to leave," said Devansh Chaubey, Founder of Plain & Pixel. "If leaving means the website stops being maintainable, the agency was never selling a website. It was selling a subscription with a website attached."Under the published policy, every Plain & Pixel engagement concludes with a documented handover: full source code transfer, recorded walkthroughs, written standard operating procedures for each workflow, and training for whoever will operate the system. Ongoing optimisation retainers are offered but never required.Engineering-led rather than campaign-ledPlain & Pixel positions itself against the conventional digital agency model by treating client work as software engineering rather than marketing production. The firm's delivery covers responsive web design, ecommerce website development, landing page design, custom application and SaaS product development, API development, and the CRM and automation layers underneath them.Its portfolio includes a cross-platform aptitude testing application built for a university client and published on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, architected to support 25,000 student records with a fee-gated authentication flow and single-attempt exam locking. The system was delivered end to end by the agency.Work is organised into four delivery pillars — Signal for positioning and market architecture, Engine for revenue pipeline and conversion systems, Infrastructure for automation and workflow engineering, and Velocity for scale and compounding growth. Clients sign off on scope before each phase begins, and no phase starts without a documented output from the one preceding it.Typical full engagements are delivered in six to twelve weeks. Every engagement begins with a free infrastructure audit that maps the client's existing stack and identifies where leads, data, or manual effort are being lost, offered with no commitment beyond the initial conversation.Diagnostic tools published free, without registrationAlongside the ownership policy, the agency maintains a suite of seven diagnostic tools available publicly with no signup, email capture, or paywall. These include SiteScope, which generates an instant audit of any URL covering user experience, SEO, performance, and conversion; CopyGrade for headline and call-to-action analysis; LeadScope for pipeline drop-off scoring; StackMap for technology stack detection; RetainIQ for retention and churn signals; InfraCheck for full growth infrastructure diagnostics; and QRGen for branded QR code generation.The tools are built on the same stack the agency uses in client engagements."The tools are the pitch," Chaubey said. "A business owner can run a scan on their own website right now, see exactly what is broken, and decide from there whether they want help fixing it. That is a better sales process than any proposal deck."About Plain & PixelPlain & Pixel is a website development and SaaS product agency based in India, registered as an MSME with the Government of India (UDYAM-UP-02-0088789). The firm builds custom websites, landing pages, SaaS applications, CRM systems, automation workflows, and analytics infrastructure for startups, small businesses, and scaling organisations across India and internationally. Its stated principle is that growth should be built as a system a client owns, not rented as a service they depend on. More information is available at plainnpixel.tech.

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