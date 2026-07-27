Martell Services Group Announces Appointment of Mick Rauch as President of Ideal Consolidated

Mick Rauch, President of Ideal Consolidated Inc

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 2026, South Bend, Indiana — Martell Services Group (MSGI) is pleased to announce that Mick Rauch has been appointed President of Ideal Consolidated, effective June 1, 2026.

Rauch’s promotion marks the latest milestone in a distinguished career spanning more than 12 years with Martell Electric, Ideal Consolidated, and MSGI. He first joined Martell Electric and Ideal Consolidated as Controller in 2014. His leadership, financial expertise, and operational discipline led to his promotion to Vice President and Controller in 2017.

Following the formation of the ESOP in 2021, Rauch became Vice President and Corporate Controller of MSGI, where he played a central role in strengthening financial systems, safeguarding accurate reporting, and promoting organizational alignment across the enterprise. In 2022, he advanced to Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, guiding MSGI through significant growth, modernization initiatives, and strategic financial planning.

In 2023, Rauch was named Senior Vice President of Ideal Consolidated, expanding his leadership responsibilities and deepening his involvement in operational strategy, cross-company coordination, and long-range planning.

Rauch brings a results-oriented leadership style shaped by more than two decades of experience in accounting, financial analysis, procurement finance, manufacturing cost systems, and executive financial management. Known for his disciplined approach, strong organizational skills, and ability to manage complex projects under strict deadlines, he has consistently fostered collaborative, high-performing teams. His communication strengths and ability to simplify complex financial concepts have made him a trusted advisor across all levels of the organization.

“Mick has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to our employees and our mission,” said John Martell, CEO of MSGI. “His deep understanding of our operations and his ability to drive financial clarity and organizational alignment make him the best leader for Ideal Consolidated’s next chapter.”

As President of Ideal Consolidated, Rauch will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations, financial performance, and strategic direction, ensuring continued growth and alignment within the MSGI family of companies.

About Ideal Consolidated

Ideal Consolidated, Inc., is a Mechanical Contractor based in South Bend, Indiana. They specialize in commercial, industrial, and institutional plumbing, HVAC and industrial piping. Learn more at idealconsolidated.com

About Martell Services Group, Inc. (MSGI)

MSGI is a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and telecommunication contracting services, specializing in renewable energy solutions and infrastructure projects. MSGI operates in multiple states including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Arizona. MSGI is a 100% employee‑owned company, having become an ESOP on February 1, 2021. MSGI is the parent company of Martell Electric, LLC and Ideal Consolidated, Inc., and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana. For more information, visit martell.services

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