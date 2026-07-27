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U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

This page provides the official program for the U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony scheduled for 24 July 2026. The downloadable PDF includes the sequence of events, participant biographies, a brief history of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the lyrics to the Signal Corps March and The Army Song, and other ceremony information.

Date Taken: 07.27.2026
Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:02
Story ID: 570775
Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
Web Views: 14
Downloads: 0

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U.S. Army Signal School Change of Responsibility Ceremony Program

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