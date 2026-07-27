Abington Construction and Remodeling Company, Haussmann Builders, Celebrates Rebranding

Haussmann Builders, formerly French Hammer LLC, rebrands to better reflect its remodeling services across Abington, Montgomery County, and Bucks County.

ABINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haussmann Builders today announced its official rebrand from the former name French Hammer LLC. The new name reflects the company's evolution into a full-service residential and commercial renovation and remodeling company serving Abington, Montgomery County, and Bucks County.

While the name is changing, the company's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, clear communication, and lasting quality remains unchanged. The rebrand better represents the breadth of renovation services the company provides and its long-term vision of helping homeowners transform the spaces they already love.

"Haussmann Builders better represents who we are today," said Johann Archambeau, founder of Haussmann Builders. "Our work has evolved since we first started, and our original name just doesn't reflect what we do anymore. Haussmann Builders better represents our commitment to quality renovations, skilled craftsmanship, and creating spaces that our customers will enjoy for years to come."

Haussmann Builders specializes in residential and commercial renovation projects that improve both the function and value of a home or commercial building. From whole-home renovations and major remodels to kitchens, bathrooms, additions, decks, and custom living spaces, the company manages every phase of the project with an emphasis on quality, transparency, and attention to detail.

Proudly based in Abington, Haussmann Builders works with homeowners and business owners throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County, bringing local knowledge, dependable project management, and skilled craftsmanship to every renovation. Whether updating a historic home, modernizing an outdated kitchen, expanding a growing business, or transforming an underused area into something functional and beautiful, the company is committed to delivering results that stand the test of time.

The name "Haussmann" was chosen to evoke timeless design, enduring craftsmanship, and thoughtful construction– principles that define every renovation the company undertakes. Rather than simply updating homes, Haussmann Builders focuses on creating spaces that improve how families live while respecting the character and integrity of each property.

Existing clients will continue working with the same trusted team and receiving the same personalized service they have come to expect. The rebrand introduces a refreshed identity while reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional renovation experiences from initial planning through final walkthrough.

As part of the transition, Haussmann Builders has launched a new website showcasing its renovation services, portfolio, and streamlined process for homeowners throughout the greater Philadelphia suburbs.

To learn more about Haussmann Builders or request a consultation, visit https://haussmannbuilders.com.

About Haussmann Builders

Formerly French Hammer LLC, Haussmann Builders is a residential and commercial renovation and remodeling company based in Abington, Pennsylvania, serving homeowners throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County. Specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, home additions, deck building, whole-home remodeling, and commercial renovations, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, honest communication, and renovations built to last.

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