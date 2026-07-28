directree Launches GEO Monitor: Weekly AI Visibility Tracking for Software Vendors

directree GEO Monitor - AI visibility tracking dashboard

GEO Monitor sends brand-free buyer questions to five AI engines weekly and shows which brands came up, which competitors appeared, and which sources were cited.

Every founder I talk to has a rankings dashboard and no idea what AI tells buyers. I ran the questions for my own products, saw a competitor's name come back, and built this to find out why.” — Henrik Åberg, Founder, directree

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- directree , an independent software discovery platform, today launched GEO Monitor , a weekly tracking tool that tells software companies whether AI answer engines name their brand when buyers ask category questions, and which competitors get named instead.GEO Monitor sends brand-free buyer questions to ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and Google AI Overviews, stores the raw answers, and reports what each engine said. Questions cannot contain the vendor's own product name or domain. directree enforces that rule in code. A question that names a product will always return that product, which measures nothing.The launch follows a change in how software buyers search. A buyer who asks an AI assistant for the best inventory management software for a small team gets one short answer naming a handful of tools. Vendors left out of that answer are not ranked lower down the page. They are absent, regardless of how they perform in conventional search."Every founder I talk to has a rankings dashboard and no idea what an AI tells a buyer who asks about their category," said Henrik Åberg, founder of directree. "I ran the questions for my own products, saw someone else's name come back, and wanted to know which page the model was reading to get there. That is the whole tool. It shows you the answer, the competitors in it, and the sources behind it. It does not promise to put you in there."How GEO Monitor works- Weekly scans, plus one manual re-scan a month.** Both paid plans scan automatically once a week and allow one additional manual re-scan every 30 days. Starter tracks 15 buyer questions across three engines: ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Pro tracks 50 questions across five, adding Gemini and Claude.- Deliberately not daily. directree does not sell a daily plan. AI answers do not move meaningfully day to day, and daily scanning mostly re-buys the same answer while adding normal model variation that is easy to mistake for a real change. Weekly produces a cleaner trend line.- Visibility score. The share of tracked answers that mention the brand, with earlier mentions weighted more heavily.- Competitor share of voice. Three named competitors on Starter, ten on Pro, with how often each one appears.- Citation intelligence. Starter reports the domains engines cite. Pro reports full citation URLs plus a gap list of the specific pages a brand is missing from.- Search versus model memory. Pro separates mentions produced by live web results from mentions produced by the model's trained memory, because the two need different fixes.- Accuracy Watch. Pro flags incorrect claims engines make about a product, such as wrong pricing or discontinued features.- Stored evidence. Every number links back to the raw engine response it came from. Starter keeps 12 months of history, Pro keeps 24.- Alerts and reports. Email alerts, a monthly report and CSV export of answers and citations on both plans. Slack alerts and white-label reports on Pro.Pricing and availabilityGEO Monitor is available now at directree.io/geo . A free GEO Check runs three questions on one engine as a one-off snapshot. Starter costs $29 per month or $290 per year. Pro costs $79 per month or $790 per year. Annual billing is ten months paid for twelve months used. Companies whose requirements fall outside both plans, such as agencies tracking a roster of clients or brands needing several regions, can request a custom quote.The AI visibility gapAcross the products directree has scanned so far, brands were named in roughly 1% of relevant AI-generated answers, including products with established conventional SEO. That figure comes from an early and small sample, and directree publishes it as an observation rather than an industry benchmark. GEO Monitor is a measurement tool. It has no effect on a company's directree listing or its position in the directory.About directreedirectree (directree.io) is an independent software discovery platform founded in 2026. It publishes structured, fact-labelled listings for over 1,600 software tools across 75 categories and does not sell rankings. The directory is free to browse and free to list.Links:directree.io/geo | directree.io | directree.io/pricing

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