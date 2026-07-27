The Horeca Store Launches Henny Penny Fryers, Walk-In Coolers, and Commercial Kitchen Hoods

horeca store houston Mall Modern HorecaStore showroom showcasing high-quality stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment, including gas ranges and ovens, designed for professional foodservice operations. Logo Of HorecaStore

Our mission is to equip restaurants with high-quality commercial kitchen solutions that improve efficiency, performance, and long-term success.” — Noman Peera, CEO, The Horeca Store

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Horeca Store, a trusted supplier of hospitality and foodservice equipment, today announced the launch of an expanded product lineup for restaurants, hotels, cafés, and catering businesses. The new offering centers on three flagship categories: Henny Penny commercial fryers, walk-in coolers, and commercial kitchen hoods — equipment built to help foodservice operators improve efficiency, food quality, and kitchen safety.

"Equipping a commercial kitchen is one of the biggest decisions a restaurant or hotel operator makes," said Noman Peera, CEO at The Horeca Store. "With this new lineup, we're giving our customers direct access to industry-leading equipment that performs reliably under the demands of daily commercial use, backed by our support and service team."

Henny Penny Fryers: Consistent, High-Volume Frying Performance

At the heart of the new lineup are Henny Penny fryer, renowned across the foodservice industry for their precision cooking technology and durability. Available in open-fryer and pressure-fryer configurations, these units are engineered for high-volume kitchens that demand consistent results, faster cook times, and reduced oil usage.

Key highlights:

• Computerized cooking controls for repeatable, high-quality results

• Options for both open frying and pressure frying, suited to menus ranging from fried chicken to fish and fries

• Built for durability in high-turnover commercial kitchens

• Energy- and oil-efficient designs that help lower operating costs over time

Walk-In Coolers: Reliable Cold Storage for Every Kitchen Size

To meet the storage demands of growing food operations, The Horeca Store is offering a range of customizable walk-in coolers designed for restaurants, hotels, catering halls, and food retail businesses. These units maintain precise, consistent temperatures for food safety and freshness while maximizing usable storage space.

Key highlights:

• Configurable sizes to fit kitchens of any scale, from small cafés to large-volume hotel kitchens

• Insulated panel construction for energy efficiency and consistent internal temperatures

• Designed for easy cleaning and compliance with food safety standards

• Flexible shelving and layout options to optimize inventory organization

Commercial Kitchen Hoods: Safety, Ventilation, and Code Compliance

Rounding out the new lineup are commercial kitchen hoods, an essential component of any professional kitchen. These systems remove heat, smoke, and grease-laden vapors, helping kitchens stay safe, compliant, and comfortable for staff.

Key highlights:

• Effective grease and smoke extraction to support a safer kitchen environment

• Designed to meet fire and health code ventilation requirements

• Options tailored to different cooking line configurations and kitchen layouts

• Durable, easy-to-maintain construction suited for daily commercial use

Availability

Henny Penny fryers, walk-in coolers, and commercial kitchen hoods are available now at The Horeca Store's, 8800 Bissonnet St Ste A, Houston, TX 77074, United States and online at https://www.thehorecastore.com . The Horeca Store's team offers consultation services to help restaurant owners, hoteliers, and catering businesses select the right equipment configuration for their kitchen's size, menu, and volume needs. Installation and service support are also available.

The Horeca Store, a leading supplier of commercial restaurant equipment, has expanded its restaurant startup ecosystem with the launch of three free AI-powered business planning tools through Restaurant Site Finder. Designed for aspiring restaurateurs, food entrepreneurs, and multi-location operators, these tools help users choose the right restaurant name, evaluate potential locations, and understand lease affordability before signing a rental agreement.

Free AI Restaurant Name Generator

One of the latest additions is the Restaurant Name Generator, an AI-powered tool that creates creative, memorable, and brand-friendly restaurant names based on the user's cuisine, concept, and business style.

Available at:

https://restaurantsitefinder.com/restaurant-name-generator

Whether launching a café, food truck, fine dining restaurant, bakery, ghost kitchen, or quick-service restaurant, users can instantly generate unique name ideas that match their brand identity and vision.

Restaurant Rent Calculator

Restaurant Site Finder also introduces a powerful Restaurant Rent Calculator that helps entrepreneurs understand whether a location's monthly rent is financially sustainable.

Visit at: https://restaurantsitefinder.com/restaurant-rent-calculator

Users simply enter their monthly rent, average menu price, seating capacity, and operating schedule. The calculator then estimates:

• Minimum monthly revenue required

• Recommended revenue based on industry rent benchmarks

• Daily customer covers needed to cover rent

• Required table turnover

• Overall rent risk

This allows restaurant owners to determine exactly how many guests they need to serve each day before committing to a lease, helping them avoid one of the most common causes of restaurant failure.

AI-Powered Restaurant Location Analysis

The platform's flagship Restaurant Location Analysis Tool evaluates any restaurant address using AI and publicly available business data. Users receive competitor mapping, market gap analysis, concept recommendations, opportunity scores, and GO/NO-GO recommendations before signing a lease.

Instead of relying solely on intuition or expensive consultants, restaurant owners can now make data-backed decisions in just a few minutes.

Visit at: https://restaurantsitefinder.com/restaurant-location-analysis

Supporting Restaurant Success Beyond Equipment

The Horeca Store is recognized for supplying more than 100,000 commercial kitchen products, including commercial fryers, refrigeration equipment, ovens, commercial kitchen hoods, food preparation equipment, stainless steel work tables, ice machines, and restaurant supplies. In addition to providing high-quality equipment, the company is committed to helping restaurant owners make informed business decisions before they invest in a new location or concept.

Through its AI-powered planning tools and extensive selection of commercial kitchen equipment, The Horeca Store supports restaurant owners at every stage of their journey. From choosing the right restaurant name and evaluating potential locations to calculating rental feasibility and equipping a fully operational commercial kitchen, the company offers practical solutions that help businesses launch and grow with confidence.

About The Horeca Store

The Horeca Store is a leading supplier of commercial kitchen and hospitality equipment serving restaurants, hotels, cafés, and catering businesses in united states. Since 2020, the company has provided products to help foodservice operators build and run efficient, reliable kitchens. For more information, visit https://www.thehorecastore.com

Complete Guide to Ordering from The Horeca Store: Simple & Fast Purchase Journey

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.