$5 Million Available for Soil Health Equipment Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will open applications on Aug. 3 for the next round of Soil Health Financial Assistance Program Grants, which help producers and partners purchase or retrofit equipment that supports soil‑building practices.

This is the fifth round of grants, which offers up to 50% cost‑share, with awards ranging from $500 to $45,000. A total of $5 million is available statewide through funding from the 2025 Minnesota Legislature and the EPA.

“Interest in soil health keeps growing, and this grant helps make the equipment side of that transition more affordable,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Producers are driving innovation in every corner of the state, and this funding helps them put the right tools to work. I’m thankful for the strong support from our state leaders and federal partners, and I encourage farmers, producer groups, Tribes, and local governments to apply.”

Eligible new or used equipment includes, but is not limited to, no‑till drills, air seeders, and strip‑tillage units.

The Request for Proposals and application link will be available at www.mda.state.mn.us/soil-health-grant starting on Aug. 3. Applications are due Aug. 31, with awards announced by Jan. 1, 2027.

Since its launch in fiscal year 2023, the program has awarded more than $10 million in grants, improving soil health on nearly 525,000 acres each year.

Year Applications Awards $ Awarded $ Requested Affected acres

(annually) FY23 (pilot) 238 16 $478,193 $6.5 million 34,998 FY24 284 81 $2,358,862 $8.4 million 141,741 FY25 309 90 $2,796,448 $9.6 million 132,332 FY26 283 166 $4,773,668 $8.6 million 215,781 Totals: 1,114 353 $10,407,170 $33.1 million 524,852

###

Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us