Genesis of Charlotte Earns Prestigious 2025 Genesis Circle of Prestige Award

Genesis of Charlotte earned the 2025 Genesis Circle of Prestige Award for exceptional customer satisfaction, sales excellence, and operational performance.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis of Charlotte has been recognized as a 2025 Genesis Circle of Prestige Award recipient, one of the highest honors presented by Genesis Motor America. The award celebrates Genesis retailers that achieve exceptional customer satisfaction, sales excellence, and operational performance. This recognition highlights Genesis of Charlotte's dedication to delivering a world-class luxury ownership experience while continuing to strengthen its reputation as one of the leading Genesis retailers in the Carolinas. Customers benefit from a knowledgeable, customer-focused team and an extensive inventory of new, certified, and pre-owned Genesis vehicles designed to meet a wide range of luxury automotive needs.The 2025 Genesis Circle of Prestige Award reinforces the dealership's unwavering commitment to excellence before, during, and after every vehicle purchase. Guided by its mission to provide a world-class luxury automotive experience through exceptional customer service, transparent communication, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, Genesis of Charlotte continues to build lasting relationships with every client. The dealership remains focused on creating a premium buying and ownership journey that reflects the sophistication and quality associated with the Genesis brand.Commenting on the recognition, Billy Phister, General Manager of Genesis of Charlotte, said, "Receiving the Genesis Circle of Prestige Award is an incredible honor for our entire team. This recognition reflects the passion, professionalism, and dedication our staff brings every day to serving our customers. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and remain committed to delivering an ownership experience that truly reflects the Genesis luxury brand."For more information about Genesis luxury automotive sales and services, please contact Genesis of Charlotte.About Genesis of Charlotte: Genesis of Charlotte is a premier Genesis dealership dedicated to providing exceptional luxury automotive sales and service in Charlotte, North Carolina . Offering an extensive selection of new, certified, and pre-owned Genesis vehicles, the dealership is committed to delivering outstanding customer care, transparent communication, and a premium ownership experience built on trust, excellence, and long-term client relationships.Company name: Genesis of CharlotteAddress: 2500 Crownpoint Executive Dr., Charlotte, NC 28227

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