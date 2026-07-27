Unlimited Studios Opens Horror Submissions to New Jersey Writers: 'Send Us Your Nightmares!'

One month after a ribbon cutting that drew hundreds to the Jersey Shore, Long Branch's first production studio opens its development slate

There are writers in this county sitting on scripts nobody has ever read, because the only door they ever heard about was three thousand miles away and it was closed. The door is on Myrtle Avenue now.” — Coleman Wilson, Co-Founder, Unlimited Studios

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Studios , the first major film and television production studio to establish a permanent home in Long Branch, is accepting horror and psychological thriller feature scripts from New Jersey writers, opening its development slate one month after a grand opening that brought hundreds of filmmakers, students and residents to Myrtle Avenue.The call runs in three rounds, beginning with a one-page submission through a form on the studio's website. Round One opens July 27 and closes August 24. Scripts must be feature-length, 70 to 110 pages, in the horror or psychological thriller genre, and shootable in New Jersey. No agent or referral is required, and there is no submission fee.The studio opened June 20 at 122 Myrtle Avenue with a ribbon cutting under clear skies, drawing a crowd that filled the block. The event was presented in partnership with the Garden State Film Festival, the New Jersey Film Academy and SOCKO! Magazine, and featured networking with industry professionals, managers and agents, complimentary professional headshots, local artists, vendors, food trucks and community programming."Long Branch has always had the talent. What it never had was the room to build on it," said Coleman Wilson, co-founder of Unlimited Studios. "We didn't open this place to rent walls. There are writers in this county sitting on scripts nobody has ever read, because the only door they ever heard about was three thousand miles away and it was closed. The door is on Myrtle Avenue now. It's open. Send us the thing you have been carrying around."The call is the studio's first move into development, and the requirement that a script be shootable in New Jersey is not a preference. It is the point."The headlines are about the giants, but the rising industry in New Jersey needs studios in its towns, not just on its skyline," said Madison Santos, co-founder of Unlimited Studios. "Everybody is watching the concrete get poured. Concrete is not a movie. A stage is an empty room until somebody writes something worth putting in it. We would rather find the next New Jersey horror filmmaker here, on our own floor, than read about one in five years who had to leave the state to get made. We are not just renting space. We are reading."The grand opening drew industry figures including Diane Raver, founder of the Garden State Film Festival and Executive Director of the New Jersey Film Academy at Brookdale Community College, who has spent decades building the state's film workforce through education and training and took part in the ribbon cutting. With the Academy housed at Brookdale, students and emerging filmmakers in Monmouth County now have a professional production facility minutes away.The submissions call opens as New Jersey moves through the largest production expansion in its history. Netflix is developing a nearly $1 billion campus at the former Fort Monmouth in Oceanport and Eatontown, minutes from Long Branch. Paramount's 1888 Studios is under way in Bayonne and Lionsgate has established a facility in Newark. Supported by state film tax incentives of up to 40 percent, New Jersey is expected to expand from three purpose-built soundstages to more than 30 in the coming years. Horror remains the most accessible genre for filmmakers working inside that structure, built on contained locations, small casts and budgets a first-time director can realistically raise."Our vision is to scale this into an absolute powerhouse, but we will never forget who poured the foundation," Wilson said. "As we grow, our local film and creative community will always have their names on the door. This is what that looks like in practice. We read what comes in, and we call the writer."The 3,000-square-foot facility houses a large-scale cyclorama wall built to accommodate a vehicle, a four-seat podcast studio equipped for video, post-production editing suites, wardrobe space, camera and lighting rentals, high-speed connectivity and on-site parking. Unlimited Studios provides production support from prep through post for features, television, commercials, documentaries and branded content, along with access to local crew and vendors and guidance on navigating New Jersey's incentive programs."We built a real studio and a real production team here so filmmakers, brands and creators don't have to leave the state, or even the shore, to make great work," Santos said. "The next step was obvious. Give them something to make."How to submitThe call runs in three rounds:Round One (July 27 – August 24): Submit a one-page treatment through the Google Form on the Unlimited Studios website and social channels. The team reviews every one-pager and selects scripts to read.Round Two (August 24 – September 7): Writers whose one-pagers are selected receive an email with a link to a second form for submitting the full script.Round Three (September 7 – October 12): After reviewing the scripts, the team names three finalists, each of whom takes part in a recorded interview with the Unlimited Studios team, sharing pitch decks and discussing the project.Full guidelines and the Round One form are at unlimitedstudiosnj.com/horror-script-submission-2026.About Unlimited StudiosUnlimited Studios is a full-service production studio and production company at 122 Myrtle Avenue in Long Branch, New Jersey. Founded by Coleman Wilson and Madison Santos, it offers stage rentals, equipment, post-production, crew and vendor access, and end-to-end production support from prep through post. Built in New Jersey for New Jersey creators and open to incoming productions, it is the first major film and television production facility in Long Branch's history. unlimitedstudiosnj.com | @unlimitedstudiosnj

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