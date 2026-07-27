Next Day Access Grand Rapids & Lansing, MI: New Franchise Location

Dan DeLuca, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the opening of Next Day Access Grand Rapids & Lansing, owned and operated by Dan DeLuca.Dan DeLuca is a Grand Valley State University graduate who has called West Michigan home since completing his degree in 2017. After spending eight years in a corporate operations environment, Dan gained valuable experience managing teams, improving processes, and supporting the creation of products that play an important role in homes and daily living.Through that experience, Dan developed a strong foundation in operations, service, and execution. However, he wanted to take the next step in his career by making a more direct and meaningful impact in his local community. With Next Day Access Grand Rapids & Lansing, Dan is focused on helping individuals and families regain independence, improve safety, and remain comfortable in their homes.“West Michigan is home for me, and I wanted to build something that could truly serve this community,” said Dan DeLuca. “Next Day Access gives me the opportunity to help people during important moments in their lives by providing solutions that support independence, safety, and peace of mind.”About Next Day Access Grand Rapids & LansingNext Day Access Grand Rapids & Lansing provides mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients throughout Grand Rapids, Lansing, and the surrounding areas. The location offers wheelchair ramps stair lifts , grab bars, wheelchair lifts, platform lifts, patient lifts, pool lifts, and other home and business accessibility solutions.The Grand Rapids team offers responsive local service, expert installation, and free on-site consultations to help customers find the right accessibility solution for their needs. The location’s “Whole Home-Whole Life” approach is designed to help customers improve comfort, safety, and accessibility in their current home. For more information, contact Next Day Access Grand Rapids & Lansing at (616) 344-5472 or visit www.nextdayaccess.com/grand-rapids-mi/ About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

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