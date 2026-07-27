Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano Bring a ‘Swell-egant’ Party to Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock, Hosted and Produced by Laurence Maslon Flyer (Photo Credit: Gene Reed, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea) Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock (Photo Credit: Gene Reed) Laurence Maslon (Photo Credit: Matthew Sussman)

The evening celebrates intoxicating songs from the Broadway stage, with stories and style from WLIW-FM’s “Broadway to Main Street” host Laurence Maslon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, the live concert series bringing leading Broadway, cabaret and American Songbook performers to the East End, continues its third season with Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano performing “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party” at LTV Studios in Wainscott on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, at 7:30pm, hosted and co-written by Laurence Maslon.With an immersive cocktail party-style atmosphere, the evening invites audiences to raise a glass to some of the most intoxicating songs from the Broadway stage and the Hollywood studio. The program features vintage hits celebrating parties and other spirited adventures, written by Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim and many more, performed by the acclaimed married musical duo, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano.The performance promises a magnum of melodious music, a tale or two about Broadway’s Golden Age and a Hollywood twist, bringing together the elegance of classic cabaret with the sparkle of American popular song. Maslon, host and producer of WLIW-FM’s “Broadway to Main Street,” will guide the evening with the wit and scholarship that have made him one of musical theater’s most engaging commentators. Special craft cocktails, created by Maslon for this event, will be available throughout the evening.Comstock and Fasano, whose combination of warmth, wit, swing and sensuality has made them one of the nightclub world’s most celebrated teams, arrive in Wainscott following another acclaimed recording success. Their new CD, “Painting the Town,” featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, won the 2026 Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Major Recording of the Year."Our August 1st event at the Hamptons Summer Songbook is more than just a concert--it's an invitation to a party," said Maslon. "Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and I are throwing a "swell-egant, elegant party" (as Cole Porter wrote in High Society); it's an immersive and intimate evening, with specially crafted cocktails, and a dizzying array of songs and stories about the great parties on Broadway and in Hollywood in the Golden Age. So, just pretend that you're in the penthouse apartment of some great show biz celebrity, we've cleared the dishes after dessert, and gathered around the piano for some effervescent cocktails and laughter." – Laurence MaslonThe New Yorker has praised Comstock’s “expert musicianship and joie de vivre,” while The New York Times has called Fasano “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” and described the duo as “smart, funny, and utterly delightful.” Their fast-paced concerts draw from an ever-evolving American Songbook, moving from jazz and pop classics by Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and Cole Porter to singer-songwriters including Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen.Winners of ten MAC Awards, five New York Bistro Awards and the New York Nightlife Award, Comstock and Fasano also received the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation in recognition of their contributions to the international world of cabaret. Their performances have taken them from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club and the Neue Galerie Concert Series in New York to the Saratoga Jazz Festival, London’s PizzaExpress, Italy’s Monteverdi Tuscany and music festivals across the country.Maslon is an arts professor at NYU’s Graduate Acting Program, where he has taught at the Tisch School of the Arts for four decades, and also holds an affiliate professor post at NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. His books include “Hitchcocktails: Lethal Libations Inspired by the Master of Suspense,” “I’ll Drink to That!: Broadway Cocktails” and “Broadway to Main Street: How Show Music Enchanted America.” His PBS credits include the Emmy Award-winning “Broadway: The American Musical,” “Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” and “Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sounds.”The August 1st performance continues the spirit of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, which pairs world-class performers with the intimacy of LTV Studios’ black-box setting, café-style seating, superb acoustics and an up-close concert experience designed for storytelling, connection and sophisticated summer entertainment.The 2026 season continues with KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22nd; and a season finale with Tony Award-winning “A Chorus Line” star Donna McKechnie on August 29th.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | FB: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonAbout Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano:Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, whose electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing, and sensuality have made them the nightclub world's most celebrated team, are every bit as entertaining as they are musically savvy. Their new CD, PAINTING THE TOWN (Human Child Records), featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, won the 2026 Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) Award for Major Recording of the Year. The CD was released to ecstatic reviews: The Syncopated Times’ Brian R. Sheridan hailed it as “captivating … essential listening, a milestone” and Will Friedwald of The New York Sun simply states, “ingenious, swinging and stunning.”The New Yorker praises Comstock's “expert musicianship and joie de vivre in equal measure.” The New York Times calls Fasano "a lyrically sensitive interpreter with a special affinity for Joni Mitchell" and declares, “Mr. Comstock and Ms. Fasano are turning the neighborhood into a hotbed of pleasure… smart, funny, and utterly delightful.” Their fast-paced and swinging concerts of pop, jazz, and the American Songbook have audiences standing and cheering from coast to coast and in Europe.The married musical couple draws from an ever-evolving American Songbook – jazz and pop classics by Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, and Cole Porter to singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Bruce Springsteen, plus surprising gems. The NYC Jazz Record’s Marilyn Lester raves, “great tunes, impeccable musicality, and vocal prowess.” Whether leading a trio or a larger ensemble, Comstock and Fasano make all of it fresh, new, spontaneous, and fun -- and their audiences feel they've been to a terrific party where the music and the stories have been equally great.Comstock and Fasano’s cozy New York apartment is filled with awards for their concerts and recordings. Winners of 10 MAC Awards, five New York Bistro Awards and the New York Nightlife Award, they have also received the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation, acknowledging their "immeasurable contributions to the international world of cabaret and achieving a rank as preeminent jazz stylists." Fasano’s CDs “WRITTEN IN THE STARS” and “BUSY BEING FREE” were both awarded the MAC Award for Recording of the Year. All their recordings are available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.Their performances have taken them from New York’s Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Neue Galerie Concert Series, and Birdland Jazz Club to Saratoga Jazz Festival, Music Mountain Twilight Jazz, London’s Pizza Express, Italy’s Monteverdi Tuscany (where they will return in June 2026), and nightclubs and music festivals across the country. In the words of revered jazz critic Ira Gitler, they “have it all, and then some … artistic, swinging, and superbly entertaining.”For more information, please visit www.barbarafasano.com and www.ericcomstock.net About Laurence Maslon:Laurence Maslon is the host and producer of the local radio program, Broadway to Main Street, heard every Sunday afternoon for over fifteen years on the NPR radio station WLIW-FM. The program is winner of the 2019 ASCAP Foundation/Deems Taylor Award for Radio Broadcast. An arts professor at NYU’s Grad Acting Program, he has written fifteen books, including a history of recorded music from Broadway, Broadway to Main Street: How Show Music Enchanted America (Oxford University Press) and two cocktail books—Hitchcocktails, his most recent book, and I’ll Drink to That!: Broadway Cocktails, published by Insight Editions in 2023 (winner, Gold Medal, Independent Book Publishers, 2024). Among the documentaries he has either cowritten or coproduced for PBS are: the Emmy-Award-winning Broadway: The American Musical;, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me; and Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sounds. He has served on the nominating committee for the Tony Awards from 2007 to 2010 and he has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, the New Yorker, Opera News, Stagebill, and American Theatre.Laurence Maslon is the host and producer of the award-winning radio program, Broadway to Main Street, heard every Sunday afternoon for over fifteen years on the local Hamptons NPR radio station WLIW-FM. His day job is as an arts professor at NYU’s Grad Acting Program.

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