Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 24, 2026

At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Peru, President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy and Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun will attend the presidential handover ceremony in Peru’s capital Lima from July 27 to 28.

CCTV: To follow up on President Pellegrini’s upcoming visit that China just announced, could you share with us the program of this visit? How does China see its current relations with Slovakia? What are your expectations for this visit?

Lin Jian: Slovakia is among the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with New China, and is also China’s important cooperation partner in Europe. Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and Slovak leaders, the two countries have maintained robust ties and yielded fruitful outcomes in cooperation across various fields. This is President Pellegrini’s first visit to China since he took office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with President Pellegrini to jointly draw a blueprint for the future development of China-Slovakia relations, and have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji will meet with him respectively. Through this visit, China is ready to work with Slovakia to deepen traditional friendship and political mutual trust, better synergize development strategies, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and add new dimensions to China-Slovakia strategic partnership.

AFP: A new wave of U.S. tariffs, targeting 60 of its trading partners, took effect today. China, in particular, has been hit with a 12.5 percent tariff. Can the foreign ministry provide a comment on this?

Lin Jian: China’s position on China-U.S. economic and trade issues is consistent and clear. We oppose all forms of unilateral tariffs. Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one’s interests.

Bloomberg: A quick follow-up. Does China have any intention to take countermeasures in regards to these new tariffs?

Lin Jian: I just made clear China’s position.

Phoenix TV: A few days ago, Yemen’s Houthis announced a maritime embargo of Saudi Arabia and claimed attack on two Saudi oil tankers. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: China is closely following the Red Sea situation. All regional countries’ sovereignty and security must be respected. Keeping international shipping lanes open and safe is a joint responsibility. We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint, resolve differences through continued dialogue and consultation, avoid moves that may aggravate tensions and help restore peace and stability to the Gulf region at an early date.

Reuters: President Trump said overnight that during Chinese leader’ visit to the U.S., the leaders will have a conversation covering AI. Can you confirm it and also whether AI is part of the meeting agenda?

Lin Jian: Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations. China stands ready to work with the U.S. to deliver on the important common understandings between the two presidents on AI.

Bloomberg: I noticed that there was an announcement about the visit by Mr. Ma Zhaoxu to Washington DC. Bloomberg is reporting that part of the objectives of this trip is to discuss the AI working group, to seek clarity on that, so that the Chinese side can put together the appropriate team depending on the agenda. Can you confirm that this is part of the trip’s purpose—to seek clarity on the AI working group?

Lin Jian: There’s a readout on Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu’s visit to the U.S. The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on following up on the important common understandings between leaders of China and the U.S. and building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.

AI is on the highest agenda in today’s world. China is ready to work with the U.S. to act on the important common understandings on AI between the two presidents.

Shenzhen TV: It’s reported that Chinese authorities announced on July 22 that China’s imports of Brazilian beef had reached 80 percent of the quota. Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said in a statement that China takes specific safeguard measure for all beef imports that exceed the quota, and Brazil was awarded the largest quota and this condition has not yet been achieved. Brazil also clarified that the 55 percent surcharge will only be applied to the volume that exceeds the quota. Can I have your comment on that?

Lin Jian: Competent Chinese authorities and relevant chamber of commerce have made statements on the safeguard investigation into imported beef. Let me stress that, for 17 years, China has been Brazil’s top trading partner. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade surged nearly 30 percent year on year, with over 30 percent of Brazil’s exports bound for China. China stands ready to maintain communication with all relevant sides, including Brazil, to further expand sound and steady economic and trade cooperation.

CNN: On the subject of the South China Sea. A CNN team aboard a Philippine vessel witnessed a China Coast Guard ship coming within seven meters of a Philippine ship while hitting it with a water cannon. The Philippine Coast Guard has condemned the China Coast Guard for what it says are “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions.” Our question is, how does the foreign ministry respond?

Lin Jian: China Coast Guard has set the record straight on the Philippine vessels’ infringement activities and provocations in the waters of China’s Huangyan Dao. Huangyan Dao is China’s inherent territory. Philippine vessels deliberately intruded into the waters, and it’s legitimate and lawful for China to take necessary measures to defend our rights and security. Our actions are professional, standard, and beyond reproach. The Philippines must immediately stop infringing upon China’s rights, and stop the provocations and publicity stunts. Let me stress that, the Philippines again brought reporters on board in its latest infringement activities and provocations and created tensions at sea by playing up the issue, proving itself to be the saboteur of the peace and stability in the South China Sea and the troublemaker in the region.

Bloomberg: In a phone call on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump assured Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he would take up Manila’s concerns regarding China when he meets with Chinese leader in the upcoming visit. Does China have any comment on President Trump’s commitment to raise the issue with the Chinese leader?

Lin Jian: The U.S. is not a party to the South China Sea issue. As has been proven, those who turn to countries outside the region to start provocations will inevitably become tools and bear the consequences of their own making.

Beijing Daily: The ROK reportedly returned a pair of Qing Dynasty stone lion statues to China yesterday. Can I have your comment on that?



Lin Jian: China highly commends the ROK for returning the Qing Dynasty stone lion statues looted by Japan. Both China and the ROK shared the painful history of suffering from Japanese militarist aggression and knew the pain of stolen heritage. The return of the stone lions is a concrete step to deliver on the important common understandings between the two presidents in their meeting in January this year, and demonstrates both sides’ willingness to remember history and engage in cooperation.

Bloomberg: This is regards to reports from Australia that Chinese diplomats requested that representatives from Taiwan be excluded from the conference of the Labour Party of Australia. When the Labour Party then refused to exclude the Taiwanese representatives, the Chinese diplomats are said to have left the conference. Can you confirm if these reports are accurate? Can you offer any further comment on the incident?

Lin Jian: The DPP authorities’ attempt to advance the “independence” agenda by showing up at various conferences and generate publicity is doomed to be futile. We urge relevant sides to properly handle Taiwan-related issues in strict accordance with the one-China principle and not to provide any convenience or lend platform to “Taiwan independence” separatist acts.