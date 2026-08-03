The Chopin Law Firm Attorneys Present Workers’ Compensation and Liability CLE for the New Orleans Bar Association

Attorneys Leah R. Rhodes and John C. Wegmann presented a New Orleans Bar Association CLE on workers’ compensation and third-party liability claims.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm LLC attorneys Leah R. Rhodes and John C. Wegmann recently served as speakers for “Introduction to Workers’ Compensation and Liability CLE,” a Continuing Legal Education program offered through the New Orleans Bar Association on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The one-hour program was held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the NOBA Boardroom at 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1505, in New Orleans. Megan C. Gladner of Blue Williams, LLC also served as a speaker for the presentation.

The CLE addressed introductory workers’ compensation issues that may arise when an attorney is handling a client’s claim involving both a workplace injury and a potential third-party liability claim. These situations can occur, for example, when a client is injured while on the job in an accident caused by a third party.

Many attorneys do not regularly handle workers’ compensation matters and may be unsure how to proceed when a client’s injury claim overlaps with a workers’ compensation claim. The program offered basic, practical guidance on the initial steps attorneys can take to recognize and address the workers’ compensation aspect of a client’s case.

“When a client has both a workers’ compensation claim and a potential third-party claim, attorneys need to recognize the overlap early,” said Leah R. Rhodes. “Understanding how those claims interact can help protect the client’s position and avoid unnecessary complications as the case moves forward.”

The presentation was designed to help attorneys better understand overlapping claims, identify key issues early, and avoid common missteps when workers’ compensation and third-party liability matters intersect. The Chopin Law Firm also sponsored lunch for the program.

Rhodes and Wegmann’s participation reflects The Chopin Law Firm’s continued involvement in legal education and its commitment to helping attorneys navigate complex issues involving Louisiana injury claims, workplace accidents, and related litigation.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury, car accidents, and workers comp law firm representing clients in cases involving accidents and injuries. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

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