KET to host Alma’s Way: Explore Your City event in Northern Kentucky 

For Release: 07/27/26 7:57 AM

KET Education is hosting a free, family-friendly Alma’s Way: Explore Your City event at the Kenton County Public Library Covington Branch on August 15, 2026 from 10 am to 1 pm.

In partnership with TANK, Read Ready Covington and the Kenton County Public Library, the event will feature hands-on activities, stories and games inspired by Alma’s Way. Families will also learn how they can get around their community to connect and discover local places together.

The event is free, but online registration is required at KET.org/AlmasWay.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.