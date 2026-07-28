Dena Miller Joins ClaimInformatics to Expand Strategic Partnerships Across the Self-Funded Market

Dena Miller joins ClaimInformatics as VP of Sales ClaimInformatics is conflict-free - no carrier ties, no contingency incentives, just honest oversight that protects plan assets ClaimInformnatics catches improper billing pre- and post-payment and documents the prudent process behind every dollar demanded by ERISA and CAA

Veteran benefits and compliance leaders bring a decade of cost-containment expertise to an independent payment integrity firm

What drew me to ClaimInformatics is its conflict-free model — no carrier ties, no contingency incentives, just honest oversight that protects plan assets.” — Dena Miller, VP of Sales, ClaimInformatics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX — July 27, 2026 — ClaimInformatics, an independent payment integrity and fiduciary compliance company serving self-funded health plans , today announced the addition of Dena Miller to its team as Vice President of Sales. Miller brings more than a decade of employee benefits experience working directly with self-funded clients, along with a proven record of building strategic partnerships with brokers, consultants, and plan sponsors in both the public and private sectors.Miller joins ClaimInformatics following leadership roles at Savvos Health, Crumdale Specialty, and Compliance Audit Associates, where she focused on new business development, market presence, and strategic partnerships. Her expertise spans cost-containment solutions, including retrospective claims audits, dependent eligibility audits, high-cost claimant analyses, and risk and compliance disciplines that map directly to the independent oversight ClaimInformatics provides plan fiduciaries."Dena understands what keeps self-funded plan sponsors up at night, and she knows how to translate that into action," said Stephen Carrabba, Co-Founder and CEO of ClaimInformatics. "Her depth in compliance and independent oversight, combined with the relationships she has built across the broker and consultant community, makes her a natural fit for our mission. A plan sponsor's duty isn't satisfied by paying claims correctly — it's satisfied by being able to demonstrate the process behind every decision. Dena gets that, and she will help more plans secure the independent oversight their fiduciary duty requires."With more than twenty years of broader experience spanning technology, operations, and community service, Miller brings a versatile, results-oriented approach to her work. She is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.“Throughout my career, I’ve worked alongside self-funded employers who want to do right by their plans and their people but lack a clear, independent line of sight into their own claims,” said Dena Miller. “What drew me to ClaimInformatics is its conflict-free model — no carrier ties, no contingency incentives, just honest oversight that protects plan assets and the participants who depend on them. I’m excited to help more sponsors and their advisors see what they’ve been missing.”About ClaimInformaticsClaimInformatics provides independent claims analysis, payment integrity, and fiduciary compliance documentation for self-funded health plans. Conflict-free and fiduciary-aligned — with no carrier affiliations — the company helps plan sponsors protect plan assets, document prudent processes, and recover overpayments that traditional vendors miss.

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