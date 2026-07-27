The Chopin Law Firm Partners Present Louisiana Tort Reform CLE at Loyola Law Greece Conference

Chopin Law Firm Partners Phil Lorio and Adam Sanderson presented a CLE on Louisiana tort reform at Loyola Law’s Greece Conference.

SPETSES, GREECE, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm LLC partners Phil Lorio and Adam Sanderson recently presented “Navigating the New Bayou: Louisiana Tort Reform 2024–2026,” a one-hour Continuing Legal Education program offered through Loyola University New Orleans College of Law’s Greece Conference, held June 11–15, 2026, in Spetses, Greece.

The presentation provided a comprehensive, practitioner-focused review of major changes to Louisiana tort law and their practical impact on litigation, claims handling, insurance disputes, and civil justice in Louisiana. The program addressed what practitioners view as one of the most significant overhauls of Louisiana tort law in a generation.

Lorio and Sanderson discussed several key reforms, including the extension of Louisiana’s prescriptive period for certain tort claims, the near-elimination of the direct action against insurers, the move to a 51% modified comparative fault bar, the abolition of the Housley causation presumption, collateral source reform, and increased No-Pay/No-Play thresholds. The presentation also examined closely watched pre-filed bills from the 2026 legislative session, including a proposed $5 million cap on general damages.

The program was designed to help attorneys, claims professionals, insurers, and other legal stakeholders understand how these reforms may affect case evaluation, litigation strategy, settlement posture, causation disputes, damages analysis, and insurance-related decision-making.

“Louisiana tort law has changed dramatically in a short period of time,” said Phil Lorio. “These reforms are not just technical changes. They will affect how cases are investigated, valued, defended, negotiated, and tried.”

Adam Sanderson added, “Our goal was to give practitioners a clear, practical framework for understanding these changes and preparing for the issues that are already emerging in Louisiana courts and claims environments.”

The setting of Spetses offered a meaningful backdrop for the discussion. Against the historic and international setting of Greece, the CLE explored the intersection of civil law tradition, evolving legal systems, and the practical realities facing Louisiana litigators today.

The Chopin Law Firm remains committed to helping individuals, businesses, and legal professionals navigate complex issues involving Louisiana law. Through litigation, counsel, and legal education, the firm continues to provide practical guidance in a changing legal landscape.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury, car accidents, and workers comp law firm representing clients in cases involving accidents and injuries. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

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