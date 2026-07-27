Walk Through New Signs at Arboretum in Tanglewood Park

By Anika Parks

Posted Monday, July 27, 2026

You are invited to visit the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, NC, and experience the newest additions to our gardening education program. The Arboretum gardens are open to the public during regular park hours of operation.

Five new educational signs were created and funded by the Arboretum Volunteers & Educators at Tanglewood (AVET), an affiliated organization with the NC State Extension Master Gardener? program of Forsyth County. These five research-based permanent signs have been installed throughout the gardens to enhance your experience as you meander through the gardens. Another new addition to the gardens is that many of the trees and plants have been newly labeled to provide easy identification and care information through the NC Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox.

In keeping with the mission of the Extension Master Gardener program of Forsyth County, the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park strives to provide a quality horticultural destination that inspires an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people, trees, and plants.

As you descend the entrance stairs across from the Manor House, you will see the first sign, titled “Trees of North Carolina”. Mature native and ornamental specimens provide structure and critical habitat throughout the gardens. How many trees shown on the sign can you find in the Arboretum?

Continuing along the brick pathway, you will find a sign dedicated to Rain Gardening and environmentally friendly water and erosion control practices.

The Perennial Garden is the site of your next stop as you learn about the plants that are native to North Carolina and the many benefits of utilizing them in the home landscape.

Enter the children’s garden through the Welcome Arch and learn about Pollinator Gardens and the critical need to support and protect our beneficial insect populations. Look around you at the various flowers near the signs - how many pollinators do you see?

Your final sign to visit is in the Bog Gardens of North Carolina. Take several minutes to appreciate the rare carnivorous plants which are unique to small geographical regions of our state.

<>Along the way, plan to wander through the 25 curated themed garden spaces and relax in the shade of our newly constructed pavilion in the Children’s Garden. The serenity and beauty of the Arboretum at Tanglewood continues to offer opportunities for a true connection to nature for all who wander along its paths.

We welcome you!

Article written by Gary Ritz, NC State Extension Master Gardener? volunteer of Forsyth County and Chair of the AVET Sign Committee.