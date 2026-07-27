Keffer Hyundai Opens New State-of-the-Art Dealership in Matthews

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Keffer Hyundai opened its multi-million-dollar Matthews facility featuring 40+ service bays and a non-commission sales team focused on transparency.

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keffer Hyundai proudly announces the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art dealership in Matthews, North Carolina, marking a multi-million-dollar investment in the Charlotte and Matthews community. The new facility features an inviting Hyundai showroom, expanded vehicle inventory, enhanced customer amenities, and a modern service department with more than 40 service bays. Designed to deliver one of the premier Hyundai shopping experiences in the Carolinas, the dealership also reflects the company's commitment to creating local jobs and supporting the surrounding community while strengthening its long-term presence in the region.As a family-owned and operated dealership, Keffer Hyundai continues to expand with a mission centered on integrity, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The dealership's 100% non-commission sales team is dedicated to helping customers make informed decisions without pressure, creating an enjoyable and honest buying experience. The expanded facility reinforces the Keffer family's commitment to serving Charlotte-area drivers for generations to come through exceptional service, advanced automotive solutions, and a customer-first approach."This new dealership represents far more than a beautiful building—it reflects our commitment to the Charlotte community and to every customer who walks through our doors," said Eli Saba, General Manager & Partner. "We have invested millions of dollars to create one of the most modern Hyundai facilities in the region, but what truly sets us apart is our people. As a family-owned dealership with a 100% non-commission sales team, our focus has always been on creating an honest, transparent, and enjoyable buying experience. We are excited to welcome customers into their new Hyundai home."To get more information about Keffer Hyundai, please contact their office directly.About Keffer Hyundai: Keffer Hyundai is a family-owned Hyundai dealership located in Matthews, North Carolina. Dedicated to delivering an exceptional automotive experience, the dealership offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles , professional automotive service , and customer-focused solutions built on honesty, transparency, and long-term relationships. With its newly expanded facility, Keffer Hyundai remains committed to serving drivers throughout the Charlotte area with excellence.Company name: Keffer HyundaiAddress: 9010 E. Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

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