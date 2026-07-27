Stand Up for Science Announces International Non-Profit Expansion to Protect Science on a Global Scale

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SUFS International will build on the group’s momentum to promote evidence-based policy making and support pro-science movements around the world.

Physics, medicine, climate science, and biology know no borders and it is critical we continue our momentum to bring our movement to a global audience to serve the public good everywhere.” — Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Stand Up for Science announced it is taking grassroots science advocacy overseas to incorporate internationally as a non-profit in Switzerland: Stand Up for Science International.“Physics, medicine, climate science, and biology know no borders and it is critical we continue our momentum to bring our movement to a global audience. Stand Up for Science International will ensure science serves the public good everywhere,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.Stand Up for Science International has four objectives:1. Ensure evidence-based policy making globally;2. Protect vulnerable populations—particularly in the Global South—from pseudoscientific exploitation;3. Support nascent pro-science movement and community building; and4. Reimagine the global scientific ecosystem to ensure science as a public good for all.The international incorporation comes as the Trump Administration ramps up its attacks on the American scientific ecosystem. The recent OMB grantmaking rule changes drastically restrict international collaborations, which will no doubt affect science and research in other countries. The administration’s continued rollbacks of environmental and public health protections and slashing of scientific research programs and projects are also poised to have international ripple effects.The Stand Up for Science leadership team recently visited Europe , meeting with policymakers, researchers, journalists, and supporters to discuss the international implications of this threat from OMB and the broader future of science.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit [EIN: 33-4154429], is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

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