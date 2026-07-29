Secure I.T. Environments Completes Mission Critical UPS and AHU Upgrades for NHS Foundation Trust

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director, Secure I.T. Environments

Dual-feed replacement programme delivers a modular power platform at one site, and a new cooling infrastructure at another achieving ROI in 3 years

These projects have resulted in a more flexible and maintainable power platform and energy efficient cooling infrastructure.” — Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director, Secure I.T. Environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of live data centre UPS and air conditioning upgrade projects for an NHS Foundation Trust.The UPS upgrade replaced two end-of-life UPS systems serving power feeds with new modular Riello Multi Power UPS infrastructure. The upgrade provides a more maintainable and scalable platform for the Trust’s critical digital environment, while retaining a clear route for future capacity expansion.SITE installed two Riello MPW 252kVA UPS chassis, each configured at 84kVA N+1 using 42kW power modules. The modular design enables future growth through the addition of further modules as demand changes, without requiring wholesale replacement of the UPS platform.Keeping things cool and cutting costs.The second data centre was designed and built by SITE in the 2000s supporting over 800 beds and, a wide range of outpatient services, and one of the busiest emergency departments in the South East. Situated in an underground car park next to the main hospital, the existing four AHU units were reaching end of life, and the Trust wanted to take advantage of advances in cooling technology and energy efficiency.As part of the project the condenser compound was decommissioned and a new ground level compound built to ensure adequate cooling from the heat rejection plant to be in free air and not influenced by recirculation effects. The AHU design was specified to ensure the data centre could maintain optimum environmental conditions against the rising risks of heatwaves modelled over the next decade. The solution also included physical security features and was configured for network alerting and monitoring.The new FläktGroup AHU equipment is significantly more energy efficient than the ageing existing data centre cooling equipment. The new cooling units are projected to achieve a CO2 saving of over 58,000Kg per year, with an annual energy saving of £32,305. The upgrades will not only have a positive environmental impact, but cut costs for the Trust and achieve ROI in just over three yearsWorking in busy hospital environmentsThe works were carried out in a live critical environment and required a carefully phased delivery programme. SITE completed each project with detailed preparation works in advance. For the UPS project UPS streams were replaced one at a time across two weekend shutdowns, ensuring that the first replacement system was fully commissioned and supporting load before the second unit was disconnected for replacement.The construction work for the new AHUs and relocated condenser compound required particular care. Works were planned to minimise the impact for visitors to the underground car park, and timed to avoid cancer care clinics taking place nearby, where demolition and drilling noise might impact patients.A spokesperson for the trust, said: “This was a big and critically important project for the hospital, carried out smoothly by Secure I.T. Environments. We were really grateful for the work and professionalism of the team and its partners Riello, throughout the project.”The UPS project included new underfloor containment and cabling, new DC transition boxes, integration with the existing battery strings following testing and suitability checks, remote monitoring capability, commissioning by a Riello accredited engineer, load bank testing and handover training for operational estates engineers.Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: "In hospital environments, the resilience of supporting infrastructure has to be treated with the same discipline as the IT systems it protects. These projects have resulted in a more flexible and maintainable power platform and energy efficient cooling infrastructure. Together, they supports the Trust’s current operational needs and give it a clear path for future expansion."About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

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