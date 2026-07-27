Tyson & Mendes Expands California Presence with New Office in Inland Empire

J. Pat Ferraris to lead the firm’s newest office as part of its continued growth and commitment to defending clients against Nuclear Verdicts®

Pat Ferraris is an exceptional trial lawyer and leader who embodies our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and education.” — Cayce Lynch, National Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the opening of its new Inland Empire office, marking yet another expansion for the firm known for defending against Nuclear Verdicts®, disproportionate and outsized jury awards.

The Inland Empire office is led by incoming Branch Office Managing Partner J. Pat Ferraris, a seasoned trial attorney with extensive experience in high-exposure litigation. Bringing over 36 years of experience, Ferraris lends extensive expertise and proven leadership capabilities to the firm’s new office. Ferraris managed the entire state of California for a national insurance carrier as in-house counsel prior to becoming the national director for first party casualty matters for the carrier. His depth of familiarity with the inner workings of insurance carriers positions him to offer tailored, effective counsel and advocacy for clients. He also served as a Senior Partner for another insurance defense firm, handling cases from inception through trial in both state and federal courts.

“I'm thrilled to join Tyson & Mendes and lead this new office and am dedicated to delivering exceptional service and winning trial results,” said Ferraris. “The Apex is a game-changing approach, and I look forward to leveraging it to serve our clients where they need us most.” The Apex is the firm’s data-backed and trial-tested method for stopping Nuclear Verdicts®, unveiled in Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, authored by Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. and National Managing Partner Cayce E. Lynch.

"Pat Ferraris is an exceptional trial lawyer and leader who embodies our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and education,” commented Lynch. Tyson added, “Under his leadership, I have no doubt our Inland Empire team will become a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Serving 22 states nationwide across 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 28 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com



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