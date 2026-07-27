AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR Introduces the latest High Speed Document Scanner in its line of ultra high-performance products for business

This week AMBIR announced the official release and availability of it’s latest high-speed document scanner. The ImageScan Pro 360 High Speed Document Scanner with UltraSonic Misfeed Detection (DS360-AS) rounds out AMBIR’s collection of high-performance document scanners designed for heavy volume usage in business environments such as legal, healthcare and general business.

Key Features of the ImageScan Pro 360 are as follows:

- Scans both sides of page at 60ppm

- Scans both documents and ID cards

- Ultrasonic misfeed detection

- Save scans in Searchable PDF format. Documents can be searched by content for indexing, faster document retrieval and reuse of text.

- Scans to Cloud. Never worry about losing or accessing a document. Documents can be scanned directly into several popular Cloud services, such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Evernote, Box and DropBox.

The AmbirScan Pro 360 is available in multiple channels from AMBIR including the AMBIR Store, Amazon, Walmart and our extensive network of resellers and distributors such as CDW, Staples and more.

AMBIR makes an extensive line of high performance document scanners that are compatible with leading applications to streamline workflow in your office or home. Our scanners are designed to handle a variety of media including documents, ID Cards, Insurance Cards and more. We provide high quality scanners backed by comprehensive warranties and supported by our team in the United States.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it’s wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

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