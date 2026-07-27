Buy-to-Let Purchases Increase as Landlords Acquire Properties from Other Investors

Recent housing market data suggests that resilient landlords are accounting for the highest proportion of residential property purchases in a decade.

Many properties leaving one investor are being acquired by another, suggesting that confidence in well-located rental assets remains.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Recent housing market data suggests that activity within the UK buy-to-let sector remains resilient, with landlords accounting for the highest proportion of residential property purchases in a decade.The figures indicate that much of this activity is being driven by landlords purchasing properties from other landlords, reflecting changing ownership patterns rather than a significant increase in first-time property investors.Landlord Purchases Reach Their Highest Share Since 2016.Between January and April 2026, landlords accounted for 13.3% of all residential property purchases across Great Britain, representing the highest proportion since 2016.According to market data, a growing number of these transactions involve existing rental properties changing ownership between investors.Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages, said:"Recent changes to taxation, borrowing costs and regulation have prompted some landlords to review their portfolios. However, many properties leaving one investor are being acquired by another, suggesting that confidence in well-located rental assets remains."He added:"The market appears to be evolving, with experienced investors continuing to purchase properties that already have an established rental history."Northern England Records Strong Investor Activity.The strongest levels of landlord purchasing activity have been recorded across northern England, particularly in the North West, North East and Yorkshire & Humber.These regions continue to attract investor interest due to a combination of comparatively lower property prices, established tenant demand and rental yields that are often higher than those available in parts of southern England.Industry analysts also point to ongoing regeneration projects, employment growth and expanding university populations as factors supporting demand for rental accommodation in several regional cities.Established Rental Properties Continue to Change Hands.One notable trend is the increasing proportion of buy-to-let purchases involving homes that were previously rented by the former owner.Marshall commented:"Properties with an established letting history may provide investors with a clearer understanding of rental demand and expected income than newly acquired investment properties. In many cases, buyers are acquiring homes that have already demonstrated their suitability for the rental market."Rental Yields Remain an Important Consideration.Average gross rental yields on previously rented properties have increased to around 6.7%, according to recent market figures, reflecting a combination of rental growth and relatively stable property prices.While borrowing costs remain higher than in previous years, stronger rental income has helped support returns for many landlords.Marshall said:"Rental yields continue to be an important consideration for investors assessing opportunities across different regions. Markets with sustained tenant demand and balanced purchase prices continue to attract interest from both domestic and international buyers."Demand for Rental Housing Continues.The UK rental market continues to experience strong tenant demand, with rental supply remaining constrained in many parts of the country.Recent data shows that average rents have continued to increase across Great Britain, although the pace of growth varies between regions. London has recorded strong rental growth, while a number of regional cities continue to benefit from consistent demand supported by employment opportunities, population growth and affordability.Mortgage Options for International Buyers.Specialist buy-to-let mortgage products remain available for UK expats and foreign national investors, although lending criteria vary between providers.Factors including country of residence, source of income, currency of earnings and the intended use of the property may all influence mortgage eligibility and product availability.According to Liquid Expat Mortgages, specialist advisers can assist overseas buyers in understanding the lending options available for their individual circumstances.Market Activity Reflects Changing Ownership Patterns.The latest market data suggests that the UK buy-to-let sector continues to adapt to changing economic and regulatory conditions.Rather than signalling a broad reduction in investment activity, recent transaction figures indicate that established rental properties are increasingly changing hands between experienced landlords, while regional markets with strong tenant demand continue to attract interest from investors in the UK and overseas.

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