Builder Lead Converter Launches Builder Lead Videos for Home Builders

Watch the Builder Lead Video Promo Builder Lead Videos Ironwood Custom Builder's Website Navigational Video

Salt Lake City's Ironwood Custom Builders is among the first using Builder Lead Videos, a new service turning builders' project photos into lifestyle videos.

Builders already own their best marketing asset: photos of finished projects. We bring those photos to life so buyers can picture themselves living there.” — Rick Storlie

PRIOR LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "What you are doing for us is outperforming everything else we've ever done by leaps and bounds."The builder behind those words is Kelly Anderson, general manager of Ironwood Custom Builders in Salt Lake City, and his standards are a matter of public record. He started making cabinets and furniture at 14, earned a degree in building construction, and went on to collect Parade of Homes honors including Best of Show. He served as president of the Salt Lake Home Builders Association and is set to serve as president of the Utah State Home Builders Association in 2026. His problem was never the quality of the work. It was that most of the people deciding who to hire never saw that work as more than a static photo gallery on a website.Anderson is talking about Builder Lead Converter, the client acquisition team behind Builder Lead Videos , a new service built to close exactly that gap. Ironwood is among the first builders using it. Builder Lead Videos takes the professional project photography a builder already owns and produces polished lifestyle videos from it, integrating real people into the builder's own spaces so the finished video looks like it was shot on location without a camera crew ever setting foot in the home. Ironwood's website now carries the videos across its key pages, and the same videos run in its social media and paid ads. Packages start at $795.The timing follows a shift in how buyers choose builders. According to the National Association of Realtors, 97% of home buyers start their search online, and a growing share arrive through AI recommendations rather than traditional search results. For remodeling projects the journey starts even earlier: homeowners collect design inspiration for months on platforms like Houzz, Pinterest, and Instagram before they ever contact a builder. Video is what holds attention in both places: research cited by Wordstream shows video content earns 1,200% more shares than text and images combined. For builders selling projects that routinely exceed $150,000, engagement is not a vanity metric. It is where trust gets built before the first phone call."Builders already own their best marketing asset: photos of finished projects. We bring those photos to life so buyers can picture themselves living there," said Rick Storlie, founder of Builder Lead Converter. Storlie started in the industry as a framer in 1988 and spent decades in sales, sales management, and general management for custom home builders and remodelers before founding the company, which serves that market exclusively.Anderson says the recent change is in the leads themselves. Fewer inquiries, but better ones: buyers who arrive already convinced, sign quickly, and come from search, social, and AI recommendations rather than referrals. Storlie's read is that a professional website with lifestyle videos confirms the trust an AI recommendation creates, the same way a referral would.Builder Lead Videos covers seven applications: conversion-focused websites, paid ads on Facebook, Instagram and Google, lead capture landing pages, blog and content integration, social media, lead nurture campaigns, and search visibility spanning SEO, AEO, and GEO (answer and generative engine optimization), so a builder's videos surface in traditional search results and in the AI engines that now recommend builders. It joins the company's Client Acquisition System , which handles lead generation, capture, and follow-up with an unusual guarantee: every lead is followed up with until they buy from the builder, buy from someone else, or decide not to move forward.Builders who want to see what their own project photos can become can schedule a call at builderleadvideos.com.About Builder Lead ConverterBuilder Lead Converter is a marketing and sales agency serving home builders and remodelers exclusively. Founded by Rick Storlie, the company provides websites, SEO, paid advertising, lead capture, and automated follow-up through its Client Acquisition System. Storlie hosts "Conversations That Convert," a weekly podcast on capturing and converting remodeling and new home leads. Learn more at builderleadconverter.com.

Builder Lead Video - Introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.