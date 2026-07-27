National Center for Falcons to Kick Off Events Calendar with International Falcon Breeders Auction on August 5

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Center for Falcons is preparing to hold its first event under its newly approved regulations, with the International Falcon Breeders Auction running from August 5 to 25 at the center’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.The auction marks the beginning of a new chapter for the center following the Cabinet’s approval of its updated regulations. The new framework strengthens the center’s role in developing and regulating the falconry sector while strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a global center for falconry.This year’s event will feature booths for local and international falcon farms, displays of falconry equipment and supplies, and a dedicated Future Falconer booth. Visitors can also enjoy interactive shows and live bidding on a selection of high-quality captive-bred falcons, offering an engaging and well-rounded experience for participants and guests alike.The auction attracts falconers from around the world. Interest is expected to grow further following the center’s announcement earlier this year that all rounds of its competitions will be reserved for young falcons purchased at the auction. The event also gives falconers and visitors an opportunity to see some of the finest falcons bred in Saudi Arabia and abroad.Last year, the auction featured 1,103 falcons from 67 farms representing 23 countries. Sales topped SR 13 million, and more than 20,000 people attended the event.Alongside the International Falcon Breeders Auction, the center will organize several specialized events for the public in 2026. These include the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition from October 1 to 10; the Milwah Falcon Racing Competition from October 4 to 9; the National Center for Falcons Auction from October 1 to November 30; the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival from November 17 to 30; and the National Center for Falcons Cup from December 21 to 28.

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