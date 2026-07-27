23% Sales Growth Reinforces the International Standing of the International Falcon Breeders Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Falcon Breeders Auction continues to strengthen its position as a leading global marketplace for falcons, driven by strong sales growth, increasing numbers of falcons sold, and broader international participation from breeding farms around the world.The auction has become a premier destination for falconers worldwide, particularly after the National Center for Falcons announced earlier this year that all rounds of its falcon competitions would be exclusively open to juvenile (Farakh) falcons purchased through the auction. The event also offers falconers and visitors the opportunity to discover some of the finest falcons bred in Saudi Arabia and abroad.In 2025, auction sales increased by 23% to more than SR13 million, compared with over SR10 million in 2024. The number of falcons sold rose 27% to 1,103, up from 872 a year earlier.International participation also reached new highs. The 2025 edition welcomed 67 breeding farms from 23 countries, marking a 20% increase in participating farms and a 21% increase in participating countries compared with 2024, when 56 farms from 19 countries took part. Saudi Arabia was represented by 19 local breeding farms.The auction's top sale in 2025 was a Pure Gyr Super White falcon, which fetched SR1.2 million, highlighting the exceptional quality and value of the falcons presented by participating breeders.The National Center for Falcons will host this year's auction from August 5–25 at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. The event will be the Center's first major activity following its new organizational framework and continues the success of an auction that has been held annually since its launch in 2021.The auction's steady growth is reflected in its performance over recent years. In 2024, sales exceeded SR10 million with 872 falcons sold, compared with more than SR8 million from the sale of 642 falcons in 2023.In 2022, the auction recorded sales of 371 falcons worth more than SR2.5 million, with participation from more than 40 breeding farms representing 17 countries. During its inaugural edition in 2021, the auction generated sales exceeding SR8 million through the sale of 443 falcons, including a Triple Pure Gyr Ultra White (Farakh) that sold for SR1.75 million.The auction reflects the evolution of falconry from a cherished national tradition into a trusted international marketplace with growing economic and cultural significance. It also underscores the National Center for Falcons' role as Saudi Arabia's national authority for developing the falcon sector while creating new opportunities for breeding farms and investors to expand into global markets.The growth in sales extends beyond transaction value. It reflects increasing participation by Saudi and international breeding farms, a growing community of falconers and enthusiasts, and the continued development of the regulatory and commercial ecosystem surrounding falconry. Together, these advances reinforce Saudi Arabia's position as a global destination for falcons and falconry.Visitors to this year's auction will have the opportunity to explore a selection of elite falcons bred in Saudi Arabia and internationally through dedicated breeder pavilions, falcon equipment and supplies exhibitors, the live auction arena, interactive experiences, and the Future Falconer Booth.Television coverage and live streaming will extend the auction's reach to audiences in Saudi Arabia and around the world, showcasing its sales, exhibitors, and activities while helping participating breeding farms connect with a broader community of falconers, investors, and enthusiasts.

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