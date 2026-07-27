SUPERPACK Launches on Kickstarter: A Sling, Waist Pack and 17L Backpack in One Pocket-Sized Pack

SUPERPACK 2.0 transforms from a pocket-sized pack into a sling, waist pack or full 17L backpack while weighing just 170g.

Weighing just 170g, SUPERPACK folds small, carries up to 10kg and expands into a rain-ready 17L travel pack with six organised storage zones.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULTIX has launched SUPERPACK 2.0 on Kickstarter, a lightweight travel bag that changes to suit the moment. It weighs just 170g and can be worn as a sling, waist pack or full 17L backpack. When it’s not needed, it folds down into a compact size that can be stored inside luggage or an everyday bag.Its main selling point is simple. You don’t need to carry a large backpack all day just in case you need extra space later. SUPERPACK stays small when you’re travelling light, then opens up when you need room for shopping, extra clothes, food, wet gear or airport overflow.-Three Bags in One Compact DesignSUPERPACK offers three wearable modes, each suited to a different part of the day. Sling mode keeps phones, wallets, passports and other small essentials close at hand. Waist pack mode provides hands-free carry for walking, sightseeing and short trips. When more space is needed, backpack mode opens the main compartment to provide up to 17L of storage for shopping, clothing, food and larger loads.This lets travellers move from light everyday carry to full-day capacity without packing multiple bags.-Six organised storage zonesMany foldable bags open into one large compartment. That can quickly become messy, especially when small items, wet clothing and valuables are all packed together.SUPERPACK includes six organised storage zones to make packing easier. A concealed security pocket gives valuables a more discreet place, while front and rear sections keep frequently used items within reach.There is also a separate wet and dry area. Damp umbrellas, swimwear or clothing can be kept away from clean clothes, electronics and other belongings.-Lightweight but tested for heavier loadsAt just 170g, SUPERPACK is light enough to carry as a spare bag without adding much weight to your luggage.Its reinforced construction has been tested to carry loads of up to 10kg, making it suitable for shopping trips, day outings, airport overflow and unexpected changes in travel plans.The ULTIX team said:“Travel rarely goes exactly as planned. You might leave with only the essentials and come back carrying extra layers, shopping, food or wet gear. We created SUPERPACK so travellers can keep a capable extra pack close at hand without carrying unnecessary bulk all day.”-Built for rain and changing weatherSUPERPACK is made from lightweight 30D CORDURAripstop nylon with a protective coating. Ripstop material is woven to help stop small tears from spreading.The bag also combines IPX5-rated rain protection, taped seams and protective zips. These features help shield belongings from rain, splashes and unpredictable weather.-Faster switching between carry modesA guided magnetic side-release buckle helps make changing between sling, waist pack and backpack modes quicker.The magnetic system guides the buckle into position, while a mechanical lock keeps it securely connected during use. This gives users the convenience of a magnetic buckle without relying on the magnet alone.-Kickstarter availabilitySUPERPACK is now available to back on Kickstarter, with limited early-backer pricing during the campaign.View the Kickstarter campaign: https://shorturl.at/tU2t1 Download the press kit, images and product information: https://shorturl.at/X33XN About ULTIXULTIX creates compact and adaptable gear for travel and everyday carry. Its products focus on practical problems, flexible functions and designs that help people carry what they need without unnecessary bulk.For media enquiries:Contact: ULTIX OUTDOORSTelephone: +44 7846 772288Email: support@ultixoutdoors.comWebsite: www.ultixoutdoors.com

SUPERPACK: From Pocket-Sized to Sling, Waist Pack and 17L Backpack

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