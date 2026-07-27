North American Buyers Become the Fastest-Growing International Investors in UK Property

Recent housing market data indicates that buyers from the United States and Canada have become the fastest-growing international purchasers of UK property.

Alongside established central London locations, we are seeing growing interest in boroughs that offer comparatively lower purchase prices and stronger rental yields.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Recent housing market data indicates that buyers from the United States and Canada have become the fastest-growing international purchasers of UK property, highlighting continued overseas interest in Britain's residential market despite changing economic conditions.The figures suggest that demand from North American investors has continued to increase while overall international buyer activity has moderated, reflecting changing patterns in overseas investment.North American Demand Continues to Grow.Market data for the first quarter of 2026 shows that North American buyers accounted for almost one in five overseas property enquiries, representing the highest proportion recorded to date.Registrations from buyers based in the United States and Canada increased by 13% compared with the same period a year earlier, despite an overall decline of around 10% in international buyer registrations.Industry commentators attribute the increase to several factors, including exchange rate movements, the UK's established legal framework for property transactions and continued demand within the private rental sector.London Records an Increase in Overseas Interest.While many regions experienced lower levels of international demand, London was the only UK region to record year-on-year growth in overseas buyer interest during the first quarter of 2026.International enquiries for London properties increased by 8%, with approximately one-quarter of overseas searches focused on the capital.Stuart Marshall of Liquid Expat Mortgages said:"London continues to attract international buyers, although purchasing patterns have evolved. Alongside established central London locations, we are seeing growing interest in boroughs that offer comparatively lower purchase prices and stronger rental yields."International Buyers Expand Their Search Beyond London.Although London remains a key destination for overseas purchasers, many international buyers are also considering regional cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds.These locations generally offer lower average property prices than London and, in many cases, higher rental yields. Ongoing investment, population growth and employment opportunities have also contributed to continued interest in these regional markets.Changing Priorities Among Overseas Purchasers.Recent market data also suggests that the profile of international buyers is evolving.First-time buyers now account for almost one-quarter of overseas applicants, while the proportion of international buyers purchasing buy-to-let properties has declined compared with previous years.Marshall said:"Changes to taxation and purchasing costs have encouraged many investors to be more selective when assessing opportunities. At the same time, specialist mortgage products for UK expats and foreign nationals have continued to develop, providing financing options for buyers whose circumstances differ from those of UK-based borrowers."Specialist Lending Remains Available.Mortgage products designed specifically for UK expats and foreign nationals continue to be available through specialist lenders, although eligibility criteria can differ from those applied to domestic borrowers.Factors including country of residence, source of income, currency of earnings and intended use of the property may influence the products available to individual applicants.Continued Overseas Interest.The latest figures indicate that international buyers continue to regard the UK as an important property market despite changes to taxation, regulation and wider economic conditions.The increase in North American investment, together with continued interest in both London and regional cities, suggests that overseas demand remains an established feature of the UK housing market, supported by a range of specialist mortgage products for eligible international purchasers.

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