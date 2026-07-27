“History Revival” at New Castle Court House Museum

The New Castle Court House Museum, which is owned and operated by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, invites visitors to travel back in time this August, Thursdays 7-8 p.m., as part of their annual “History Revival” speaker series.

Before the internet replaced the town square as information central, colonists kept an eye out for British Loyalists, gathered at taverns and relied on the printing press and public readings for their first taste of news of the Revolution.

Each weekly presentation features a different author, historian or interpreter who represents a different facet of life during the War of Independence.

Thursday, August 6th, 7-8 p.m. – “Truly a Public House: Women and Tavern Keeping”

During the colonial era Taverns, known as Public Houses of Entertainment, served as multipurpose community centers. In Dover, there were two taverns on opposing sides of the Green and during different stretches of time, both were run by women. Learn how the women of the Bell and Battell families influenced life in Dover and helped shape American history. Jane Pilato, historical researcher and interpreter for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, discusses the social influence of these18th century female-run establishments.

Thursday, August 13th, 7-8 p.m. – “When the Declaration of Independence Was News“

This program explores the breaking news surrounding the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s founding document, upon its creation in 1776. Before anyone could fully appreciate what the legacy of the Declaration would be or if the United States could win its war against Great Britain, news of the Declaration was disseminated to people across the new nation and around the Atlantic world. Dr. Emily Sneff – American Historian, author and expert on the Declaration of Independence examines how word of the Declaration spread during the precarious and unprecedented times of the American Revolution.

Thursday, August 20th, 7-8 p.m. – “The Fighting Along the Delaware River in 1777“

This discussion will highlight George Washington’s efforts to keep the British Navy out of Philadelphia in the fall of 1777. Highlights include the fighting for Billingsport and Fort Mercer in New Jersey and Fort Mifflin in Pennsylvania. Micheal Harris – Historian and author of Brandywine: A Military History of the Battle That Lost Philadelphia but Saved America elaborates on various Revolutionary battles along the Delaware.

Thursday, August 27th, 7-8 p.m. – “Loyalist Impression”

Lead Historical Interpreter from the Zwaanendael Museum, Mark Wilson, portrays an Officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the American Revolution. Wilson reveals details of the life of a Loyalist, demonstrating how they prepared their own supplies and armaments in support of the British Crown during the War of Independence.