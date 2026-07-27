The Loyalist on the Lawn

A costumed historian portraying a British Loyalist during the American Revolution, can often be found in Lewes, just outside the Zwaanendael Museum, which is owned and operated by Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. As a child, the man behind the costume, Lead Interpreter Mark Wilson, aspired to become a firefighter or to serve in the military but a health concern derailed those plans. It was his childhood visits to museums and his love of history that helped him find his way to becoming our resident Loyalist.

After graduating from Salisbury University with a B.A. in Military History and a minor in Art, Mark became certified in Interpretive Guide Training by the National Association for Interpretation, considered the gold standard for historical interpretation. And the rest, as they say, is history.

These days Mark can be found bringing history to life for the many children and adults, locals and visitors who encounter him. As part of his craft, Mark practices 3rd person interpretation, where he wears traditional colonial clothing however he speaks as himself, sharing his knowledge to deliver living history to his rapt audiences. In addition to explaining the position and actions taken by Loyalists to the British Monarchy, Mark also demonstrates in real-time how soldiers made and repaired their own equipment. Mark does everything from hand sew the haversack that held food and small rations, plates and knives, to making his own faux cartridges for muskets, using black sand and cotton balls to recreate 18th century gunpowder and musket balls.

“It’s neat when you can tell kids have been paying attention in school. It makes your day because they can relate to what I am doing and talking about.”

Others, he says, “never heard that side of the story. They always got the one side, the signed declaration. They don’t realize countless Delawareans opposed it. To be able to teach someone something new is rewarding.”

Mark says his most interesting encounter was with a Delaware Senator. “I never thought Lisa Blunt Rochester would come up to me. I saw her and thought she looked important and familiar,” taking a moment to register who she was! Like many before her, the Senator was enthralled to learn the details of this group of loyalists who challenged the conventional wisdom of separating from the British crown. Mark considers the impromptu meeting the highlight of his career as interpretive historian.

Reflecting on his journey, Mark comments, “even though I could not serve [in the military], I make sure ones that came before us aren’t forgotten” through discussion of those who fought for independence. These days Mark’s childhood love of service and the military, of museums and history manifests in his duties as the Loyalist on the Lawn. He thrives teaching audiences about life during the Revolution and of the complexities of a nation that was just beginning to define itself.

“There’s always something new to learn about the American Revolution. I encourage visitors to take the time to talk to costumed historians. They might even meet an important person from congress!”

The Loyalist on the Lawn will make appearances all month-long:

The Zwaanendael Museum, Saturday, August 8th and Saturday, August 22nd from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

John Dickinson Plantation, as part of the free program, In the Service of the Crown: Loyalist Soldiers of Delaware, Saturday, August 15th,10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The New Castle Court House Museum’s, History Revival: Americans in King George III’s Army: Service in a Loyalist Regiment during the American Revolutionary War, Thursday, August 27th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.