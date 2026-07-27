Altimetrik Launches Industrial AI Service Line with Three New Solutions for Autonomous Manufacturing

Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

Smart Machines, Smart Plants, and Smart Operations help manufacturers move from isolated AI pilots to production-scale industrial intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik, an AI-native engineering company, has introduced an industrial AI service line with three solutions designed to help manufacturers and other enterprises integrate AI directly into machines, factory floors, and supply chain operations.The three solutions - Smart Machines, Smart Plants, and Smart Operations - can operate independently or as part of an integrated system. They enable organizations in the semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial machinery OEM, and pharmaceutical industries, among others, to start with a single machine or use case and expand toward plantwide and enterprise-wide autonomous operations.“The measure of industrial AI is simple: how much waste does it remove from the line. Less downtime, less scrap, less capital tied up in inventory. This service line takes the engineering discipline of ALTi AIOS™ to the factory floor, and our work with LMW shows what that looks like: AI embedded in the machines themselves, improving accuracy and uptime,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik.The industrial AI service line leads with business outcomes and is delivered through three integrated motions: executive advisory, pilot to platform, and strategic transformation. The Smart Machines, Smart Plants, and Smart Operations solutions are designed for OEMs looking to embed AI into their core products, manufacturers optimizing production across machines and lines, and service providers improving performance and reliability for the assets they operate.That starts with Smart Machines, which transform equipment into self-aware, adaptive systems through edge-native intelligence. By combining machine connectivity, digital twins, closed-loop optimization, and predictive maintenance, Smart Machines identifies and corrects issues before they disrupt production, reducing downtime and improving equipment performance.Smart Plants extends those capabilities to the factory floor as a copilot. Through plantwide data integration, OEE and throughput intelligence, and quality prediction systems, Smart Plants enables perception-decision-action autonomy across production lines. The result is zero-touch operations that improve yield and compress cycle times as labor and quality costs decline.Smart Operations carries AI throughout the broader manufacturing value chain. By applying service and supply chain analytics, Smart Operations strengthens operational resilience and reduces working capital requirements while opening new revenue streams.“Customers seek AI services firms who tie machine intelligence to plant-wide and enterprise-wide outcomes. This is the type of pragmatic approach manufacturers need to get past pilots and deliver real results, rather than treating AI as a standalone capability," said R “Ray” Wang, the Founder, Chairman and Principal Analyst of Silicon Valley based Constellation Research Inc. Industrial AI goes beyond analytics, reporting, and automation tools. It perceives, decides, and acts in the physical world, processing machine telemetry and sensor data in real time to make decisions at the edge in milliseconds. Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) Limited, one of India's leading engineering conglomerates and a global player in textile machinery and machine tools, recently engaged Altimetrik to embed AI and ML capabilities across its textile and machine tool business."In our ongoing engagement with Altimetrik, we remain fully assured of their proven AI-powered automation capabilities to drive tangible value across our global operations through improved machine accuracy and uptime. This we believe will reduce shop-floor skill dependency thereby accelerating our service responsiveness. We look forward to deepening this partnership as we continue to embed such intelligence across our product portfolio" said Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director at LMW Limited.Altimetrik's industrial AI solutions build on existing physical and operational technology infrastructure rather than requiring manufacturers to replace hardware, sensors, or edge devices. Every engagement operates under the company's human-at-the-helm philosophy, ensuring operators retain oversight and control as AI assumes greater responsibility within production environments. Learn more about how Altimetrik helps manufacturers and enterprises scale AI from pilot to production.About AltimetrikAltimetrik is an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.Altimetrik’s clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining the flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrixassessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.