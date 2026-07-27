Newton's Grove School Logo New Inspired Logo

Before the School Year Begins: What Should Families Really Look for When Choosing a School?

Choosing a school is about much more than selecting a place to study. It is about finding a community where students feel known, challenged and inspired to become the very best version of themselves.” — Eva Diab, Head of School at Newton's Grove School

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the Greater Toronto Area prepare for the start of another school year, one decision often stands above the rest: choosing the right school.For many parents, academic performance is an important starting point. However, educators increasingly agree that selecting a school should go beyond test scores or league tables. The learning environment, opportunities beyond the classroom, the school's values and the outcomes students achieve after graduation all play an equally important role in shaping a child's future.When exploring school options, families may wish to consider questions such as:- Does the school provide personalised learning that recognises every student's strengths and ambitions?- How are leadership, confidence and communication skills developed throughout the student journey?- Are students encouraged to pursue interests beyond the classroom through meaningful academic and extracurricular opportunities?- What pathways and preparation are available for university and future careers?- Does the school foster a genuine sense of belonging where every student feels supported to succeed?These questions have long guided the educational philosophy at Newton's Grove School.Through personalised learning, future focused academic pathways and programmes designed to develop confident, well-rounded individuals, students are encouraged to discover their passions while building the skills needed for success beyond school. Opportunities such as the Reach Ahead Math programme, TEDx initiatives and the Annual Leadership Summit allow students to challenge themselves academically while developing leadership, creativity and critical thinking.The school's commitment to preparing students for life after graduation is reflected in its 100% university acceptance rate, with graduates continuing their studies at leading universities across Canada and internationally."Choosing a school is about much more than selecting a place to study," said Eva Diab, Head of School at Newton's Grove School. "It is about finding a community where students feel known, challenged and inspired to become the very best version of themselves. We encourage families to look beyond academics alone and consider the overall experience a school can offer."As families continue planning for the year ahead, Newton's Grove School is welcoming prospective families who are still exploring their options for the 2026/2027 academic year. Personalised campus visits and admissions interviews are currently available.Families are invited to schedule a personalised campus tour and admissions interview to experience the school's community, meet its educators and explore the opportunities available for their children.To book a visit or enquire about admissions, contact the Newton's Grove School Admissions Team today here: https:// www2.newtonsgroveschool.com About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga, serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville, and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. With almost 50 years of excellence in education, Newton’s Grove provides a superior, well-balanced academic experience for students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention and support, preparing students for success at top-tier universities in Canada and around the world, with a consistent record of 100% university acceptance. Newton’s Grove School is a proud member of the Inspired Education Group, a global network of 124 premium schools educating more than 95,000 students worldwide, providing access to international best practices, innovative programming, and enriched global learning opportunities. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www2.newtonsgroveschool.comAbout Inspired EducationAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.