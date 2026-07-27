Dawson Graduates Take Next Steps at Top Local, National, and Boarding Schools

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alexander Dawson School proudly celebrated the graduation of its 59-member Class of 2026, recognizing a remarkable group of students prepared to thrive at some of the region's most respected high schools and competitive programs across the country.The graduating class will continue their educational journeys at a diverse range of institutions, reflecting both the strength of Dawson's academic program and the unique passions and goals of its students.Among the most popular destinations for the Class of 2026 are:Bishop Gorman High School – 28 studentsThe Meadows School – 8 studentsWest Career & Technical Academy – 6 studentsFaith Lutheran High School – 4 studentsPrestigious boarding schools nationwide – 9 students attending schools including The Thacher School, Cate School, Blair Academy, Miss Porter’s School, The Hill School, Solebury School, and Interlochen Arts Academy.In addition to local independent and college-preparatory schools, Dawson graduates earned admission to highly selective boarding schools and specialized programs across the country, demonstrating the breadth of opportunities available to students after their Dawson experience."Dawson's mission is to prepare students for a future that is constantly evolving," said Head of School Roxanne Stansbury. "As we celebrate the Class of 2026, we are proud to see our graduates pursuing paths that reflect their talents, interests, and aspirations. We know they will make meaningful contributions wherever they go."Throughout their time at Dawson, students engaged in rigorous academics, leadership development, experiential learning, and community-focused projects designed to cultivate curiosity, confidence, and character. Their high school placements reflect not only academic achievement but also a commitment to becoming thoughtful, engaged citizens and lifelong learners.As they leave Dawson and begin the next chapter of their educational journeys, the Class of 2026 carries forward the school's core values and a strong foundation for future success.About The Alexander Dawson SchoolThe Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain is a top-ranked independent school serving students in Early Childhood through Grade 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through challenging academics, innovative programming, and a supportive community, Dawson prepares students to lead with purpose and thrive in an ever-changing world.

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