Deadline for Fulton County Property Tax Appeals is July 31, 2026

O'Connor discusses the deadline for Fulton County property tax appeals is July 31, 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Atlanta area joins Austin and San Francisco as one of the hottest places in the nation. Thanks to a culture famous for great food, diversity, art, and a booming economy, more people and companies are flocking to the Atlanta area every year. This influx of people has greatly raised the demand for properties in recent years and has led to both a real estate boom and a looming affordability crisis. Many traditional communities are under threat thanks to rising property values, taxes, and gentrification.Fulton County is the heart of the Atlanta area and has seen some of the largest impacts. While recent legislation should help homeowners stay in their homes, there are still many challenges that exemptions and legislation cannot meet. This is why the people of Fulton County, along with the rest of Georgia, are turning to property tax appeals at record levels. For property owners who live in Fulton County and want to challenge their values, their time is running out, as the appeal deadline is set for July 31, 2026.Assessment Notices and the DeadlineWhile most Fulton County property taxes appeal deadlines will pass on July 31, this is not universal. The time property owners have to appeal is tied to their notice of assessment and when it was mailed. While the majority of Fulton County can expect a cutoff date of July 31, many others will have more time. Owners have 45 days to appeal from when their notice is mailed, which means many taxpayers could have more time. However, it is best to file as early as possible, so that they can have the best case possible.The assessment notice is vital for many reasons, not just its implications for the deadline. This document contains many pieces of information that could justify an appeal for a home or business. When received, it should be looked over thoroughly. First, it should be checked for basic errors, such as the wrong owner being listed or missing exemptions. These can be challenged by an appeal if needed. Next, the values on the notice should be carefully assessed. Fair market value is the first number listed and is what the Fulton Board of Assessors believes their property would sell for on the open market. This is determined by studying the last three years of property sales. The next is the assessed value, which is the market value that has been lowered by the assessment ratio. The Georgia property tax assessment ratio is 40% of a property’s fair market value. This is what exemptions are applied to.Reasons to AppealIn order to file an appeal, owners must have a justification. While no one likes high taxes, simply having a large tax bill is not grounds for an appeal. Factual errors, such as an incorrect owner’s name, are one reason to appeal. Another is overassessment, when the market value is higher than what the home or business could realistically be sold for. By Georgia law, all properties in the same location with similar characteristics should be uniformly assessed, so instances of unfair assessment should be protested. If owners were denied an exemption, they can also appeal this decision. If owners study their notice and see any of these errors, then they should consider an appeal.Businesses and Rental Properties See the Most BenefitWhile appeals are important for homeowners, they can be vital for other types of real estate. That is because recent laws have brought a universal homestead exemption and assessment cap for homestead properties, but have left other types of real estate open for increases. While businesses see few exemptions, they can be expected to shoulder more of the tax burden than ever before, as taxing bodies such as school districts look for more sources of revenue. By appealing a business’ taxes, they can both get a reduction and gain an edge on your competition. Many businesses file appeals every year, as it helps control costs.Rental homes are another prime user of appeals. Homestead exemptions can only be used for a primary residence, meaning a home used to generate revenue is not protected. Virtually the only option that a rental owner has to reduce their property taxes is to use property tax appeals. This can be especially true for those holding a portfolio of rental properties. With rents and property values both skyrocketing in Fulton County, being able to lower the bottom line can lead to higher profits. By reducing property taxes, tenants can also expect lower rents.Georgia Assessment FreezeOne reason that appeals are so important in Georgia is the assessment freeze. A goldmine for both homeowners and businesses, the assessment freeze will pause the assessment of a property for three years. In order to get this benefit, an appeal must be successful. Until 2024, simply filing an appeal enabled any property owner to get a freeze. However, after consistent abuse of the system, it was changed to only successful protests. This puts a lot of added pressure on both businesses and homeowners, as landing a freeze in Fulton County’s competitive real estate market can lead to massive savings.The Importance of EvidenceOnce solid grounds for appeal have been established, owners will still need to build evidence. For cases of factual errors, documents and private assessments can be used to show that the Board of Assessors is using the wrong information. For cases of overassessment, they will have to gather sales records for properties dating back three years, as this mirrors what the assessor does. For cases of unequal assessment, they will need to gather assessments from around their area. For all of these comparable properties, they will need to ensure that they are in the location and share similar ages, sizes, and other features to match the home or business.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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