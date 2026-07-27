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The Business Research Company's Automatic Immunohistochemical Staining Instrument Market Report Evaluates Growth Drivers, Challenges And Market Dynamics

Expected to grow to $1.83 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automatic immunohistochemical staining instrument market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and increasing demand for precise disease detection. As healthcare continues to evolve, this market is set to maintain its upward trajectory, fueled by innovations and expanding applications in pathology laboratories worldwide.

Growth Outlook and Market Size of the Automatic Immunohistochemical Staining Instrument Market

The market for automatic immunohistochemical staining instruments has expanded steadily in recent years. From a valuation of $1.3 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.4 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely attributed to the rising number of cancer diagnostic tests, enhanced pathology lab infrastructure, wider reliance on immunohistochemistry for disease diagnosis, increased availability of automated lab equipment, and a growing demand for consistent diagnostic outcomes.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this robust growth, reaching $1.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors behind this forecast include the rising adoption of precision oncology diagnostics, increased investments in digital pathology platforms, expanding demand for laboratory automation, growth in companion diagnostic development, and a stronger emphasis on personalized medicine. Notable trends shaping the market involve the growing use of fully automated IHC staining systems, the need for high-throughput diagnostic workflows, broader integration with digital pathology tools, adoption of standardized staining protocols, and a focus on streamlining laboratory processes.

Understanding the Role of Automatic Immunohistochemical Staining Instruments

Automatic immunohistochemical staining instruments are specialized laboratory devices designed to automate the staining of tissue samples to detect specific proteins or antigens. Their primary function is to improve the accuracy, uniformity, and efficiency of immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing. These tests are critical for diagnosing diseases, including various cancers, by visualizing molecular markers within tissue sections, making these instruments essential tools in modern pathology.

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Key Drivers Boosting Growth in the Automatic Immunohistochemical Staining Instrument Market

One of the main forces propelling the market forward is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic illnesses—such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, arthritis, respiratory conditions, cancer, and obesity—typically develop over time and require continuous management. Lifestyle factors like poor diet and reduced physical activity have contributed to the rise of these conditions, resulting in greater demand for efficient diagnostic technologies. Automatic immunohistochemical staining instruments support this need by delivering precise tissue analysis through fast, automated staining processes, which improve diagnostic accuracy and help detect diseases earlier.

For example, in June 2024, the UK's National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 people registered with general practitioners had non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023. This represents an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022, underscoring the growing burden of chronic conditions and the corresponding demand for advanced diagnostic tools like automated IHC instruments.

Regional Dynamics in the Automatic Immunohistochemical Staining Instrument Market

In 2025, North America dominated the automatic immunohistochemical staining instrument market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report provides insights into key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive overview of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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