Litigation Support Expert Katherine Hoffmann of SMART Reviews LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software can flag a document in seconds. It cannot call a hospital records department, sit with a claimant on the phone, or catch the small inconsistency that turns a viable case into a liability. Katherine Hoffmann built SMART Reviews LLC around that gap, using technology to move fast without letting a machine make the final call.

The stakes of skipping that human step were on display last month in Mississippi, where a federal judge canceled an entire trial after discovering that attorneys on both sides had submitted filings containing AI fabricated case citations. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock fined both attorneys and barred several from appearing in her courtroom for two years, calling it yet another instance of a court having to deal with AI-generated errors. The episode has circulated widely among litigation professionals as a warning about what happens when firms allow AI to operate without a human checking the output.

“Technology gets us through the volume,” Hoffmann explains. “It does not get us to the truth. That still takes a person on the phone with a records custodian, or sitting with a claimant to confirm what actually happened. We built this company so neither side of that equation gets skipped.”

The company, founded by Hoffmann more than a decade ago, has grown into a national litigation management partner for law firms handling mass tort dockets. Some of the litigations they have worked on include products such as Roundup, hernia mesh, CPAP devices, AFFF and Camp Lejeune water contamination. In just over a decade, SMART Reviews has reviewed and validated more than 500,000 claims and reports a 98% client retention rate — success the company attributes to a model that treats automation as a starting point rather than a conclusion.

A 98% Client Retention Rate

SMART Reviews LLC meets the demands of today’s legal landscape with a 72-hour initial quality control turnaround and an impressive 98% client retention rate. Their comprehensive suite of services covers the entire litigation lifecycle, from secondary quality control and docket review to full-scale litigation support. By carefully completing plaintiff fact sheets, medical reviews, and damages metrics, the company ensures that every case file is clean, likely compensable, and ready for strategy sessions.

“We provide the operational support law firms need to scale with confidence,” explains Katherine Hoffmann, Founder and CEO of SMART Reviews LLC. “Our team acts as a seamless extension of each law firm partner, bringing expertise in both law and medicine to every file we touch. We handle the minutiae so attorneys can dedicate their energies to high-level case strategy and client representation.”

Efficiency and Transparency

SMART Reviews centers on efficiency and transparency with their Secondary QC process, which includes a welcome call within 24 hours, comprehensive background checks, and internal database searches to identify duplicates or fraud. Rigorous human vetting allows attorneys to release non-viable cases quickly, saving significant resources. Docket review services confirm validating documentation and flag non-compensable claims, ensuring legal teams are working with only the strongest files.

Clients consistently report that partnering with SMART Reviews LLC changes how they practice law. Attorneys note a shift from wrestling with administrative details to strategizing with better outcomes. The company’s ability to manage large-scale reviews reduces internal workloads while maintaining accuracy. This reliability has generated new referral partners and business opportunities for law firms that previously struggled with capacity constraints.

Reliable, Specialized Support

SMART Reviews specializes in a wide array of mass torts, including Roundup, Hernia Mesh, Depo-Provera, Hair Relaxer, Paraquat, Paragard, Camp Lejeune, Maui Fires, Rideshare Assault, Juvenile Detention Center cases and Storm/Fire litigation. Their broad expertise ensures that regardless of the specific docket, the team possesses the nuanced knowledge required to validate and review claims effectively.

As legal complexities grow, the need for reliable, specialized support becomes critical. SMART Reviews LLC is ready to provide the clarity and operational backbone firms require to navigate these challenges successfully. By outsourcing critical case management tasks to their dedicated team, law firms enhance performance, boost result and secure the resources needed to thrive in a competitive environment. The company’s commitment to human expertise over artificial shortcuts ensures that the integrity of the legal process remains intact, one case at a time.

“A dashboard can tell you a case looks clean,” Hoffmann shares. “Only a person who has verified the record can tell you it is clean. That distinction is our whole business.”

SMART Reviews works with law firms across the country on mass tort, personal injury and motor vehicle accident litigation. Its leadership team includes directors overseeing case analysis, mass tort litigation, internal operations and litigation management alongside a chief operations officer and chief information officer who oversee the company’s technology stack.

About SMART Reviews LLC

SMART Reviews LLC is a litigation management company based in Ohio, that supports law firms nationwide with quality control, docket review, litigation support and fraud detection for mass tort and personal injury cases. Founded by Katherine Hoffmann, the company uses hands-on human review processes to verify claim documentation, etc with a hands-on human review process to verify claim documentation, confirm exposure histories and protect the integrity of litigation dockets. SMART Reviews has analyzed and validated more than 500,000 claims and reports a 98% client retention rate among the law firms it serves.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Katherine Hoffmann, founder of SMART Reviews LLC, in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 23rd at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-litigation-support-expert/id1785721253?i=1000778503556

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-litigation-support-expert-katherine-hoffmann-of-smart-reviews-llc-339665651

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6LknJy7714gkSsLUo0yJa9

For more information about Katherine Hoffmann and SMART Reviews LLC, please visit https://www.smartreviewsllc.com/

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